Nonprofit Samaritans Feet Donates 173 pairs of shoes to St. Joseph’s Indian School students

On Sept. 21, St. Joseph’s Indian School students ended their school day walking in style. World-renowned nonprofit Samaritan’s Feet paid a visit to campus providing 173 pairs of shoes, one pair for every student. The group of 18 volunteers received in return a day filled with cultural learning, a variety of staff presentations, a special live-streamed Native American powwow dance and song presentation from the third-grade class and an interactive tour of the Akta Lakota Museum.
Samaritan’s Feet Regional Director Denise Blomberg worked with Joseph’s Indian School Recreational Center Coordinator Bryan Rinehart and Residential Coordinator Frank Whipple to make the trip happen. The current COVID-19 guidelines made it challenging, but they were creative in developing a safe yet enjoyable experience.
A highlight of the day was for the Samaritan’s Feet volunteers to view a livestream where they could watch each student receive their new pair of shoes.
“The kids were very excited to see all the orange shoe bags spread out in the gym. They left the facility with huge smiles on their faces and a new pair of shoes. We look forward to seeing our students wearing their new gifts around campus,” Rinehart said.
Founded in 2003, Samaritan’s Feet provides shoes to children worldwide. Samaritan’s Feet and its partners have distributed over 7.5 million pairs of shoes in 108 countries and more than 420 cities in the United States.
