North Dakota grain trader sentenced to eight years in prison; victim says he 'totally destroyed me, financially'

A federal judge in Bismarck has sentenced Hunter Hanson, the 22-year-old grain buyer who left a trail of unpaid bills across North Dakota, to eight years in prison, plus three years of probation.
U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Hovland on Tuesday, Nov. 12, sentenced Hanson at the top of a sentencing guideline range. Hanson has agreed to pay $11.1 million in restitution.
Hanson’s attorney, Lucas Wynne of Fargo, asked for lenience because of Hanson’s age and the “context” that he started out in a business, thinking he would help farmers, not hurt them. He said Hanson had “panicked” and kept going with his money-losing operation, which was based in Devils Lake, instead of shutting it down.
Hanson described a business that netted $200,000 in its first fiscal year, which started in April 2017. But he also said he got in trouble, basing durum purchase speculation on a single article he’d read that indicated prices would go up substantially in early 2018. Prices didn’t go up.
Investigators said Hanson began operating his company as Ponzi scheme, although Wynne said Hanson told him he didn’t know what a Ponzi scheme was.
The North Dakota Public Service Commission issued a cease-and-desist order on Nov. 21, 2018.
Additionally, the judge ordered $1.27 million in a money judgment, roughly equating that to the amount Hanson had taken from the grain business to invest in his Hanson Motors used auto business at Belcourt.
Hanson said the auto business was designed to make money to repay his grain debts to farmers, but, like his grain dealings, records show he often sold vehicles at a loss.
Hanson had pleaded guilty to federal money laundering and wire fraud charges July 30.
Hanson requested to serve his time in federal prison at Duluth, Minn. Hovland said he’ll recommend that but the decision is up to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. Hanson was handcuffed by U.S. Marshal’s at the end of the hearing, as a sister wept, sitting with his parents.
Hanson has up to 14 days to appeal the sentence, but already has agreed not to.
One year laterThe sentence came almost a year after Hanson’s grain trading scam was shut down.
“I have not for a fleeting moment have lost sight of what you farmers and others have lost,” Hovland said. He agreed with the victims that said there is “no real justice” in the case, but tried to assure “some justice.”
Prosecutor Jonathan O’Konek, appearing telephonically from Fargo, questioned victims, who gave statements. Hovland said Hanson’s was a case of “pure greed and a complete lack of business sense, and financial sense.”
Four victims spoke. Two were Leon Schmaltz, and his son, Zachary, of Harvey.
Leon said Hanson had “totally destroyed me, financially.” Because of the loss, Leon said his farm lost its ability to get operating loans, lost rented land, and insurances, lost a quarter of land and was forced to rent out the rest. “At my age, I will never recover, it’s impossible,” Leon Schmatz said, adding, “He financially murdered me, is what he did.”
Leon said he’d dealt with Dan Stommes, owner of East Central Grain Marketing, a broker from Minnetonka, Minn., with offices in South Dakota. Many of Hanson’s clients had been referred to him by East Central Grain, which received a cut of the grain transactions, but also ended up losing money.
Zachary Schmaltz angrily told Hanson his actions had “kicked me off my own family farm” where he’d planned to be the fourth generation.
Sleepless nights“You have inflicted more financial pain than you can imagine,” Zachary Schmaltz told Hanson, who sat without expression. Zachary said Hanson’s penalty, divided by the 70 entities, is only a few months each, while “you stole their livelihoods.”
“I work seven days a week, 70 hours a week, solely because of you,” Zachary Schmaltz declared. He said it appears his parents may no longer be able to support themselves in retirement, and that will be up to Zachary.
On the other hand, Zachary Schmaltz said, if Hanson is out after eight years, he can start a life again. He blamed the North Dakota Public Service Commission and the government in general for failing farmers.
Brian Larson, general manager of the Co-op Elevator of McClusky, who lost $768,000, said the amount is a “huge amount of money, for any company.” “Sleepless nights. There was lots of them,” he said. “The reputation of the co-op … you lose. There was jobs put at risk there.”
Hanson, a 2015 high school graduate from New Rockford (N.D.) High School, said he traded some $23 million in grain, operating Midwest Grain Trading, a roving grain buyer’s business, and then Nodak Grain, a warehouse business.
Hanson’s companies ramped up in 2018 and initially paid farmers and elevators, but by August was more than 60 days overdue for some major accounts. Hanson gave himself 30 to 45 days to pay sellers and was in turn paid immediately from elevators where he’d sell grain. He dealt primarily in yellow peas and durum wheat specialty crops, but also in spring wheat.
Hanson continued to do business, anyway, moving funds among several banks or credit unions, hiring a former law enforcement officer to “run checks” from elevators he’d sell grain at to various banks.
In August 2018, Hanson purchased a former CHS elevator facility at Rohrville, northeast of Devils Lake.
But when clients complained of bounced checks just a few months later, the state shut down his grain trading operations and investigations into his business practices began.
Victims at the Tuesday, Nov. 12, sentencing for Hunter Hanson were, from left, Stephanie, Renee, Zachary, and Leon Schmaltz of Harvey, N.D., who weren’t able finance their farm in 2019 because of what they lost in Hanson’s Ponzi scheme. Mikkel Pates / Forum News Service
Hunter Hanson Timeline
2015, May 30 — graduates from New Rockford (N.D.) High School, works after school for nearby elevators.
July 1 — registers “Dakota Biodiesel” with state. It is the first of a series of businesses he would register at fake addresses.
October — hires on at Equity Cooperative Elevator Co., Sheyenne, N.D., becomes a member of the Sheyenne Volunteer Fire Department.
2016, June 21 — is the last employee on duty the night the Equity Cooperative Elevator burns to the ground but cause is not determined. Hanson soon quits the elevator, after promising he’d stay.
Sept. 13 — approaches Minnewaukan, N.D., City Council about purchasing several acres in their industrial park, so he could build a $2 million biodiesel plant, with a convenience store and bait shop.
Nov. 24 — hired at Allied Grain of Barlow, N.D., south of New Rockford.
2017, Feb. 14 — Minnewaukan biodiesel land sale is approved, but project fizzles when Hanson fails to produce financial underpinnings.
March 21 — registers “Midwest Grain Trading” name with state, starts trading grain without the required license.
April 13 — rired by Allied Grain for using their grain testing equipment without authorization.
May 16 — complaints filed with state over Midwest Grain Trading operating without a license. Resumes trading grain after obtaining a $50,000 bond.
November — starts operating a facility at defunct Tunbridge (N.D.) Farmers Co-op Elevator.
2018, February — purchases the first of 18 vehicles from Ford dealer at Rugby, N.D. Purchases the first of a series of several camper trailers from Rugby Homes, often trading them within months at losses.
April 21 — pays $84,000 for rare 32HP Reeves steam “traction engine” in an online auction. (The machine would sell for $53,000 in a sheriff’s auction.)
June 25 — acquires a warehouse license for the Tunbridge, location. Arranges sales through a broker, East Central Grain Marketing.
July 6 — purchases the first of several farmstead properties in the Leeds, N.D., area.
July 11 — purchases a Park Model home for $70,965, which goes on a Leeds, N.D., acreage.
Aug. 11 — travels to Paris during week-long trip with his girlfriend.
Aug. 23 — registers “Hanson Motors” at Leeds.
Aug. 24 — pays $100,000 for a grain elevator at Rohrville, N.D.
Aug. 30 — registers “NoDak Grain,” warehouse license to include Rohrville and Tunbridge locations.
September — rents apartment in West Fargo, N.D.
Sept. 11 — acquires warehouse license, indicates he has 30 trucks on the road. Authorities say he trades 1.25 million bushels of grain in August and September.
Sept. 12 — rear-ends a family vehicle while westbound on Highway 2 east of Devils Lake. The farm family drives into ditch to avoid the collision. Hanson rolls the pickup and its trailer containing steam machine equipment. The farmer helps extricate Hanson from his truck to go to the hospital. Authorities say he had been distracted by an electronic device.
Oct. 1 — opens Hanson Motors at Belcourt, N.D. Hanson travels to auctions in Phoenix and Las Vegas to purchase vehicles for sale.
Oct. 25 — purchases a former flower shop in Leeds, to make into an office.
November — draws complaints from farmers, elevators because he’s failed to pay for grain on time. Farmers file civil claims in various counties.
Nov. 9 — blames the company’s problems on a water pump failure and spoiled grain in the Rohrville facility.
Nov. 13 — tells East Central Grain Marketing, that his staff has written checks from the wrong accounts.
Nov. 21 — state issues cease and desist order against Hanson’s grain trading businesses.
November — Agweek interviews Hunter Hanson about being shut down.
Dec. 9 — state names a trustee in case; outlines plan for submitting claims.
Dec. 10 — charged in Mountrail County for writing bad checks for $94,000 to United Quality Cooperative.
Dec. 27 — judge declines Hanson’s request to leave the state to attend a Minnesota Vikings-Green Bay Packers game.
2019, March — travels to California in a Rolls Royce, possibly in violation of his Mountrail County bond order, according to an employee.
April 2 — tells employee to destroy a box of grain records being sought by the state.
April 4 — attends Mountrail County hearing and agrees to criminal NSF check payment schedule. Later, arrested in Pierce County on separate Mountrail/Sheridan county charges.
April 5 — transferred to McLean County jail, Washburn.
May — the North Dakota Legislature approved shifting Grain Regulatory Authority from the Public Service Commission to the Ag Department, due in large part to a multi-million dollar case involving Hunter Hanson.
June 18 — arraigned on federal fraud charges in U.S. District Court in Bismarck. Transferred to the Burleigh County Detention Center, Bismarck.
July 30 — pleads guilty on federal charges, order to pay $11.1 million in restitution. Released to his father’s custody, restricted with GPS.
August — arraigned on federal fraud charges in U.S. District Court in Bismarck.
Oct. 15 — prosecutors recommended sentence of 6.5 to eight years in prison
Nov. 12 — sentence hearing on federal charges.
