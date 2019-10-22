The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be performing pavement repairs on North Euclid in the northbound outside lane at 1st Street (Cowboy Country Store) and at 2nd Street (1 block north). 

The northbound outside lane will be closed and access to First St. and Second St. closed as pavement repairs are made in that area. Work will begin after the morning commute on Thursday, Oct. 24, and should be completed by the end of the day.

For more information, call Dean VanDeWiele at 773-5294.

