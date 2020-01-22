Northern State University, Aberdeen, has released its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for the dean’s list. There are four categories:

Local full-time students, 4.0 GPA: Alyson Hageman, Gettysburg; Zoe Tvedt, Highmore; Lacey Hepker, Onida; Jacob Howard, Onida; Lauren Wittler, Onida; William Ellwanger, Pierre; Judah McKinley, Pierre.

Full-time students, 3.5-3.99 GPA: Dustann Norris, Blunt; Sierra Wieseler, Gettysburg; Paige Worth, Gettysburg; Rachel Guthmiller, Onida; Cordell Ring, Onida; Joshua Albright, Pierre; Bailey Regynski, Pierre; Spencer Sarringar, Pierre; Hailey Switzer, Pierre; Layne Uecker, Pierre; Alison Woodmansey, Pierre.

Part-time students, 4.0 GPA: Ashley Even, Pierre.

