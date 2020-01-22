Northern State University, Aberdeen, has released its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for the dean’s list. There are four categories:
Local full-time students, 4.0 GPA: Alyson Hageman, Gettysburg; Zoe Tvedt, Highmore; Lacey Hepker, Onida; Jacob Howard, Onida; Lauren Wittler, Onida; William Ellwanger, Pierre; Judah McKinley, Pierre.
Full-time students, 3.5-3.99 GPA: Dustann Norris, Blunt; Sierra Wieseler, Gettysburg; Paige Worth, Gettysburg; Rachel Guthmiller, Onida; Cordell Ring, Onida; Joshua Albright, Pierre; Bailey Regynski, Pierre; Spencer Sarringar, Pierre; Hailey Switzer, Pierre; Layne Uecker, Pierre; Alison Woodmansey, Pierre.
Part-time students, 4.0 GPA: Ashley Even, Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.