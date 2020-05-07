Due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the March 21 performance by rock band Foreigner at Deadwood Mountain Grand had been rescheduled for Nov. 8.
However, the entire tour has been rerouted and a new show date has been confirmed for Sunday, Nov. 22.
If tickets were purchased for the show, they may be used for the new date. If refunds are requested, they may be received through the respective ticket outlets from which they were purchased.
If tickets were purchased through the Deadwood Mountain Grand Spotlight Store, call 605-559-1188 for details of a refund.
Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel is the newly restored 1906 Homestake Mining Co. ore processing plant that overlooks Historic Deadwood, which features a 98-room hotel, 210 casino games, gaming action, a 2,500-seat entertainment and event center, and a multi-level parking garage.
