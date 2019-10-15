It’s 48 degrees in Pierre. The temperature where the men and women of the 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) are calling home for a total of nine months is double the score, and closer to triple digits.
The 152nd CSSB, an Army National Guard unit out of South Dakota’s National Guard, might be missing South Dakota after a few months overseas, but help is on the way.
No, they aren’t being reinforced, or sent home early, instead, love from home is being sent to them.
American Legion Post 8, along with the help of ‘Visit Rapid City’ tourism department, is supporting a care package event to send to the troops working to keep the liberties we have here, while they are not here.
“Anything we can do to help people who do what they do for our freedom,” Brad Remmich, a local for 25 years, in the Sons of the American Legion, and former Army Sergeant said. “I’m gonna help.”
There is soap, shampoo, foot powder, beef jerky, playing cards, and Ramen Noodles, to name a few of the items set to be packed and shipped.
The best part about the packages could be debated. There are post cards being written by all who attended. Each package will be packed identically with gear, but they will also have the post cards written, laid inside atop the interior, so each soldier getting a packaged from home, has a note for them to read when they open their goodies.
The argument is whether the packages with notes going out will be the bigger treat, or the postcards with Mount Rushmore designed to be sent back from the deployed to their families will be the bigger treat.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
One soldier, Specialist Sonja Johnson was not able to deploy with her team. She and her two daughters showed up to help make sure everyone got what they needed. Both daughters do not see eye-to-eye on the deployment.
“I kinda wanted her to deploy,” Rachel Johnson, Sonja’s younger said. “Cause she wanted too.”
On the other hand, her older daughter, Amy, 18 and a senior at Stanley County High School is happy mom didn’t go.
“It’s senior year,” Amy said. “I didn’t want her to miss everything, and graduation.”
Julie Jensen, president and CEO with Visit Rapid City, and her team who drove up is just happy they are able to do a joint event with Pierre and help support the troops.
