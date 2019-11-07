This month, a site in the Pierre area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoe-box gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25.
Families, churches and groups can transform empty shoe-boxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches to deliver these tangible items to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
In Pierre, the drop-off point is the Community Bible Church at 1516 N Harrison Avenue. The drop-ff dates are Monday, Nov. 18, through Monday, Nov. 25. To get a specially-designed empty box yet to be filled, contact the church.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.