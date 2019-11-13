As I sit here reflecting on the process of adoption I look at my own journey. I remember how hard it felt to go through the process of the home study process and open my whole life up to someone to judge if I would be a “good enough” parent. I am humbled to think of what might be going on for the family who was on the other side of the process.
While we celebrate the gift of adoption, we must also recognize the loss for the birth parents. The brave people who decide to share with someone the gift of parenting. Many years ago, I came to CSS as a prospective adoptive parent. Now I get to participate on the other side as the Director of Family Services. In the Family Services Department, we get to work with amazing birth families and help them look at what resources are in our community. When the decision to place for adoption is made, we get to work with them to pick a family that they want to collaborate within the journey of parenting. In our department, we also get to help families who are traveling to other countries in order to bring home an internationally adopted child.
One of the most meaningful parts of my job is that we also now support families post adoptively with many great educational groups and services. Adoption has so many faces and so much to offer. Recognizing the amazing people who choose to walk this journey is what this month should be all about. If you are needing more information on this process or need someone to talk with please contact us on our birth parent line at 605-388-2799. To learn about the adoption process, call CSS at 605-348-6086.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.