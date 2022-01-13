Ann Noyes, a seventh-grade math teacher at Georgia Morse Middle School, has been selected the district’s Teacher of the Year in 2014. “This is a well-deserved honor,” said Superintendent Glodt, “This award reflects Ann’s ability to inspire students from all backgrounds, exceptional skills and dedication, and a commitment to the teacher profession for years to come.” The school district’s criteria for Teacher of the Year also takes into account positive roles the teacher assumes in the community, and respect expressed by students, parents and colleagues. Dr. Glodt presented Ann Noyes a Certificate of Recognition for Teacher of the Year.
Pierre School District’s Ann Noyes has renewed her mathematics and early adolescence certifications. She is one of 12 South Dakota teachers and school counselors who earned or renewed national certifications in 2021, according to the South Dakota Department of Education.
Teachers achieve National Board Certification through a rigorous, performance-based, peer-reviewed assessment of a teacher's pedagogical (teaching) skills and content knowledge. The certification process takes one to three years to complete. While licensing standards set the basic requirements to teach in a state, National Board Certified teachers demonstrate advanced teaching knowledge, skills, and practices similar to the certifications earned by experts in law and medicine.
South Dakota teachers who earn National Board Certification receive $2,000 per year for five years, with $1,000 paid by the South Dakota Department of Education and $1,000 paid by the teacher’s school district. The department will also reimburse fees personally paid by teachers and school counselors, upon their achievement of national certification.
