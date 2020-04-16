The board of directors of the Mid-Dakota Rural Water System has awarded four students $500 scholarships each.
They are Bailey Binger, Tulare area; Sydney Jessen, Ree Heights area; Erin Moncur, Miller; and Maria Noyes, Pierre area.
Noyes is the daughter of Ryan and Ann. She will attend Black Hills State University for Environmental Science.
To qualify, a student must be attending a South Dakota post-secondary educational facility; have a grade point average of 2.8 or higher; and write a 250-500 word essay on what rural water has meant to them or their community. The student must reside in a community serviced by Mid-Dakota or be a child of a customer of Mid-Dakota.
