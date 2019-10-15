In response to the recent flooding impacting many parts of the country, the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has announced $217.5 million to 11 states, including South Dakota.
The emergency funding is specifically dedicated to conservation easements on certain lands damaged by flooding and other natural disasters. The application deadline is Oct. 31.
In the program, landowners agree to sell a permanent conservation easement to the United States through the NRCS.
Compensation is based on the value of the easement as determined by an appraisal or market analysis. These easements may occur on public or private agricultural land or residential properties damaged by flooding and natural disasters. The NRCS will work to restore the easement area to its natural floodplain condition.
On June 6, the President signed an emergency supplemental appropriations bill. It provides $4.5 billion to USDA for agricultural-related losses, emergency timber restoration, farmland repair, and watershed recovery work to help America’s farmers and ranchers.
Funds are made available through the floodplain easement component of the Emergency Watershed Protection Program. “This easement program offers an option that alleviates the stress of operating in a floodplain while still retaining ownership of their property,” said Matthew Lohr, NRCS chief.
