The NRL22 target shooting competition matches have been going on in the Fort Pierre and Pierre area for approximately nine months now. The NRL22 is a division of the National Rifle League and is a non-profit organization that gets clubs together across the nation to shoot five stages each month. It provides five stages, and only those five are used to submit points.
“However, the clubs can put on a few more stages to suit the wants of the club members,” said Kevin Flottmeyer, the area’s NRL22 match director.
The next local event is Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Oahe Downstream Rifle Range.
Rules call for the rifles to be .22 caliber only. There are four basic classes: the Young Guns (for shooters from eight to 16 years old), Ladies Class, Base Class and Open Class.
The Base Class is determined by the cost and quality of the .22 rifle. The retail price of the rifle and scope cannot exceed $1,050. Some minor modifications can be done to the Base Class rifle. Open class is unlimited in the rifle’s price and the optics that can be used.
The five stages provided from NRL22 have targets placed from 25 yards to 100 yards from the shooter. Different props are used to shoot from, such as a ladder, 55 gallon barrel, five- and two-gallon buckets, or tank trap. Each stage is only 10 rounds, with a two-minute time limit.
After the day’s match is over, scores are added up and the day’s winners are announced. The top three places in each class receive money back from the entry fees that were paid at the beginning of the match. Entry fee for the match is $20 for adults and $10 for Young Guns.
All of the scores are sent to the national NRL22, and they tabulate the scores from all of the clubs nationwide. Shooters can compare their personal scores to other shooters across the nation. Target shooters do not need to be a member of the NRL22 to participate in the local matches. All NRL22 members who compete in that month’s match are eligible for prizes. The prizes are given away by NRL22 and sponsors of the NRL22. Prizes can include scopes, stocks, spotting scopes, range finders, gift certificates and other items.
Memberships to the NRL22 are $75 per year. For more information about the NRL22, visit www.NRL22.org or email racegnr@pie.midco.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.