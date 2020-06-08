South Dakota Department of Health officials announced two new clusters, including one at a nursing home facility in Rapid City, on Monday, June 8 in the first of their now three-times-per week teleconferences.
There are now 26 individuals at the Avantara Arrowhead home to have tested positive.
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services performed a focused infection control survey before the state began the congregate care mass testing event, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.
After the initial testing, one resident was found to be positive for COVID-19, so they performed additional testing and five more residents were found positive on June 4, she said.
“This weekend, an additional 20 new positives was reported between residents and staff,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “There are three residents hospitalized as of yesterday.”
The other new cluster being reported is from Dakota Provisions in Huron.
“This Dakota Provisions does mark a new update for us,” state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said.
There are already 23 individuals reported as recovered of the 52 to have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
The three other clusters state officials are tracking publicly include Smithfield Foods, DemKota Beef and JackLinks.
Smithfield was the first cluster in the state and due to special circumstances, the number of close contacts related to the infections was given. All of the 245 close contacts associated with Smithfield employees have recovered, as well 848 of the 853 employees to become infected have recovered, the state said.
DemKota had 149 of 163, while JackLinks had 58 of 107 employees recovered of positive COVID-19 cases, respectively.
The state’s long-term care mass testing totals included 6,321 residents and 8,133 staff have been tested for a total of 14,454 individuals, Malsam-Rysdon said.
Of nearly 15,000 tests, 37 residents and 28 staff members tested positive, the state said. It is .045% or, as Malsam-Rysdon said last week, less than one-half of one percent.
The original projections for a peak were for mid-to-late June. It is not coming, at least not in the way the public believes.
There will be a peak, numerically, but it may be more akin to Bugs Bunny pitching his super slow curving, sliding and attempting to visually confuse the batter as it slips across home plate for a strike.
“The numeric idea of having a peak is one that will happen, for the state that is,” state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said.
The original peak was projected to slam like a gut punch. The second update had potential for equally as bad, but this one was seen coming and measures were put into place.
It may not be so simple.
“COVID-19 does not impact all parts of the state at the same time,” Clayton said. “Even though there are some difference of when communities will be impacted, there will be, at the end of this, an overall peak that we did that we’ll be seeing as part of what could be considered the first wave if we have additional cases of COVID-19 in the fall.”
Unless standing before Mount Everest, peaks, for numerical studies are best looked at in the past. Despite the number of counties with positive cases growing, COVID-19 may not be done quite yet.
“I think it’s always early to call a peak until you’re either at that plateau or when on the down slide of new cases,” Clayton said. “We’re seeing new cases in many counties. That includes those who have had previous cases, and we have a little bit a lull and those that have just started to pick up more cases, more recently.”
There were only 33 new COVID-19 cases reported June 8, state officials said.
They included one in each of Brown, Edmunds, Hamlin, Hanson, Hyde, and Todd counties; two in Coddington, Minnehaha and Meade counties; three in Davison, Beadle, and Yankton counties; and nine in Pennington County, the state said.
There were no updates to the community impact map. Stanley County remained at two active cases, while Hughes County dropped to three.
“I think we are in what I would consider that new normal of dealing with COVID-19 in our communities and I think what it really comes down to is, at what level are we seeing COVID-19 in the state and each of the counties that we live in and it is up to individual action to be able to decrease the risk of transmission, people in businesses and others being responsible, so that we do not have people congregating, and that may lead to some of these larger transmission events that would continue spreading COVID-19 at a higher rate,” Clayton said.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.