A two-part system is expected to dump as much as 14 inches of snow on the Pierre area, according to Travis Tarver, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Aberdeen.
The first part of the system arrived this morning with snowfall to continue through the morning hours, Tarver said.
A warmer pocket of air from the south will hit the Pierre area sometime in the early afternoon, which will bring a mixture of rain and snow.
"The main brunt of the snow is still on schedule to move in late tonight and mainly into Wednesday morning. That main brunt will persist all day Wednesday into Wednesday night before finally tapering off Thursday morning," Tarver said.
As much as 10 to 14 inches of snowfall in expected to fall between Wednesday and Thursday.
Strong winds with gusts of up to 40 mph are expected throughout the duration of the storm, Tarver said.
"It's breezy out there, but the winds will pick up even more especially as we head into tonight and Wednesday," Tarver added on Tuesday morning.
Wednesday's temperatures will remain mild until later into the evening, where they are expected to drop into the single digits.
"The wind chills are going to become a concern on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning," Tarver warned. "They could get into that 25-30 below range Wednesday evening into Thursday morning."
The Weather Service forecast called for a 9-degree high on Wednesday, with a minus 6-degree low. Thursday will likely see colder temperatures, with the Weather Service calling for a 3-degree high and minus 19-degree low.
But there is some warming expected during the weekend. The Weather Service anticipates a 12-degree high on Friday, with 31 degrees and sunny skies in Saturday's forecast. Sunday's forecast calls for a 38-degree high as of Tuesday morning.
Compared to the major winter storm that hit Pierre in late December, Tarver doesn't expect this storm to last as long.
"But it's going to be pretty bad with blowing snow and things like that. There's going to be maybe close to a foot of snow, so it's going to be a pretty good one as it comes across," Tarver said.
"It's not going to be a prolonged one like that one, but it should still pack quite a punch," he added.
City of Pierre communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said residents can receive public snow alerts through the city's social media accounts and alert sense.
People can register at public.alertsense.com to have messages sent directly to email or text, Bohnenkamp siad.
"If we have a snow alert, people shouldn’t park on emergency snow routes. Without on-street parking, we can do a better and safer job of clearing those streets," she added. "If the event is anything like the last one, we again ask the public to be patient. Emergency Snow Routes will be the priority. Once those are cleared, we move into residential streets"
