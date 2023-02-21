Sioux Avenue
Buy Now

Traffic makes its way down Sioux Avenue on Tuesday morning as the latest winter storm begins.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

A two-part system is expected to dump as much as 14 inches of snow on the Pierre area, according to Travis Tarver, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Aberdeen.

The first part of the system arrived this morning with snowfall to continue through the morning hours, Tarver said.

Dakota Avenue
Buy Now

Snow began building up on Dakota Avenue on Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service expects the heaviest snowfall to hit the area on Wednesday.

Was the information in this article useful?


Shannon Marvel | 605-224-7301 ext 107

Tags

Load comments