  Pierre and Fort Pierre, as well as Stanley and Hughes counties, and 10 other counties in central South Dakota, could see up to 16 inches of snow by late Saturday night, Nov. 30, the National Weather Service said in an “urgent winter weather message” at 1:57 a.m., Thanksgiving morning.

It could make travel difficult, perhaps even impossible, by late Friday, said the weather service office in Aberdeen in a news release on its website early today.

Here are the details from the weather service report: For SD counties: Hughes, Stanley, Corson, Campbell,Walworth, Dewey, Potter, Sully, Hyde, Jones, Lyman and Buffalo.

And including the cities of Indian Memorial Rec Area, Wakpala,

Thunder Hawk, Herreid, Pollock, Indian Creek Rec Area, Mobridge,

Laplant, Promise, Parade, Ridgeview, Gettysburg, Hoven,

Chantler Creek Recreation Area, Fort Pierre, Mission Ridge,

Wendte, West Shore Rec Area, Cow Creek Rec Area,

Okobojo Creek Rec Area, Onida, Grey Goose, Pierre, Stephan,

Highmore, Murdo, Van Metre, Westover, Capa, Tailwaters Rec Area,

Counselor Creek Recreation Area, Lower Brule, Presho, Iona,

Oacoma, Fort Thompson, Lees Corner, and Gann Valley

..THE .WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /11 AM

MST/ TODAY, THURSDAY, TO NOON CST /11 AM MST/ FRIDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING

THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation

expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice

accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Watch,

blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 to

16 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central and north central South Dakota.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon CST /11 AM

MST/ Thursday to noon CST /11 AM MST/ Friday. For the Winter

Storm Watch, from Friday evening through late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the

latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.

