Pierre and Fort Pierre, as well as Stanley and Hughes counties, and 10 other counties in central South Dakota, could see up to 16 inches of snow by late Saturday night, Nov. 30, the National Weather Service said in an “urgent winter weather message” at 1:57 a.m., Thanksgiving morning.
It could make travel difficult, perhaps even impossible, by late Friday, said the weather service office in Aberdeen in a news release on its website early today.
Here are the details from the weather service report: For SD counties: Hughes, Stanley, Corson, Campbell,Walworth, Dewey, Potter, Sully, Hyde, Jones, Lyman and Buffalo.
And including the cities of Indian Memorial Rec Area, Wakpala,
Thunder Hawk, Herreid, Pollock, Indian Creek Rec Area, Mobridge,
Laplant, Promise, Parade, Ridgeview, Gettysburg, Hoven,
Chantler Creek Recreation Area, Fort Pierre, Mission Ridge,
Wendte, West Shore Rec Area, Cow Creek Rec Area,
Okobojo Creek Rec Area, Onida, Grey Goose, Pierre, Stephan,
Highmore, Murdo, Van Metre, Westover, Capa, Tailwaters Rec Area,
Counselor Creek Recreation Area, Lower Brule, Presho, Iona,
Oacoma, Fort Thompson, Lees Corner, and Gann Valley
..THE .WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /11 AM
MST/ TODAY, THURSDAY, TO NOON CST /11 AM MST/ FRIDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice
accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Watch,
blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 to
16 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and north central South Dakota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon CST /11 AM
MST/ Thursday to noon CST /11 AM MST/ Friday. For the Winter
Storm Watch, from Friday evening through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.