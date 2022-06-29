Oahe ABATE celebrated its 32nd Annual Fun Run this past weekend and even though the rain tried to put a damper on the event the fun still commenced bringing together community bikers.
The Fun Run was originally a way for the local ABATE chapter to celebrate the progress they’ve made throughout the year advocating for motorcyclists as well as their various projects throughout the community.
Lori Butler who is the legislative representative for Oahe ABATE said the fun run originally started as just a way for members to get together.
“So when they just started just kind of a party for the membership. A lot of other motorcycle groups would have some kind of annual party, you know, to get together and everything. So just kind of started as a basic camp out,” Lori said.
The run has grown since its beginning and Fun Run Chair Brandon Butler said they still see quite a few people there now.
“We usually between 75 and 100 people will show up. It’s changed year to year depending on what’s going on, whether Oahe Days are going on or not,” Brandon said.
The Fun Run’s proceeds go to the Oahe ABATE’s general expenses for the year and while Oahe ABATE is aimed at motorcycle rights. Lori said they also like to get involved with the community.
“So we do, I think, kind of two things because we’re a motorcycle rights organization. So that’s obviously a big priority for our group. And then also we want to support the community and things that are going on,” Lori said.
Brandon said the Oahe ABATE does a couple different things to give back to the community.
“We have two 500 scholarships that we do every year and we’ve done a drive at Christmas time for the last two years for the kids,” Brandon said.
Lori said another part of their funds go towards motorcycle advocacy, so things like socials and other resources that keep motorcyclists safe.
“We host a little social time for legislators to come to meet with everybody every year. That’s a pretty important thing that we do,” she said. “Every year and we print these skill maps, we have a map that we developed that rates the different routes in the hills so that when people come to visit here they don’t take a route that’s maybe beyond their skill level to try and keep them safe when they’re visiting our state.”
Lori added that these funds help them send members to conferences.
“There’s a regional conference called Heartland steam, we send members to that. There are different regional ABATE organizations like North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa,” Lori said.
The conferences are important because they can learn about different areas in motorcycle safety, how to promote it, and other issues.
“We go there to learn different things about how to lobby the legislative issues other states are dealing with. There’s also seeking things in there to learn about, you know, riding safety issues and things like that,” Lori said.
Brandon said that another thing they do to encourage people to take motorcycle safety courses by reimbursing them $25.
“There’s national programs they put on for motorcycle safety that we help pay for people to go to,” Brandon said.
The Oahe ABATE chapter also maintains great relationships with its members which is another reason why the run is so successful.
“I think our membership is what drives us. So to keep members we really need to develop close relationships with them and become friends with them. It’s right in their name. It’s a brotherhood, awareness training and education. So that relationship aspect is an important part of it,” Lori said.
The Fun Run not only contributes to these opportunities, but it’s also a great way to celebrate them and Oahe ABATE provides a more hometown feel for members and out of town members.
“It’s like a family reunion. There’s people that come from out of town who have come for 20-30 years now, they won’t miss a year because they love it so much,” Lori said. “Something that I’ve heard other people say that makes it more fun and a little bit different is that at the Fun Run everybody’s out, it’s one big party, other bigger rallies that we’ve gone to people kind of go off into the little groups you know they’re over here by these campers and are over there.”
Lori said the most important part of the Fun Run is the camaraderie.
“The Fun Run is really everyone out there together, enjoying music and talking, meeting new people and seeing old friends. So it’s really kind of that family reunion, old school kind of party where we’re all just having fun together,” she said.
