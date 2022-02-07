The Oahe and Big Bend dams along the Missouri River played a key role in producing power to help defend against a winter storm that swept the nation during the weekend.
A Friday press release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division, stated that release from the central South Dakota dams would increase from 15,000 cubic feet per second to 36,000, with downstream conditions permitting.
“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division is working with the Western Area Power Administration much like last February,” John Remus, Chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in the release.
The storm, unofficially dubbed “Landon” by The Weather Channel, was predicted by AccuWeather to cover 2,000 miles of the North American continent and dump snow and ice on 19 states. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an emergency declaration on Thursday that noted forecast by the National Weather Service of a quarter-inch of ice in 17 counties.
Deputy Director of Public Affairs Eileen Williamson of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division, told the Capital Journal that the heightened releases from Oahe and Big Bend ceased by Saturday.
“Our power is marketed by the Western Area Power Administration, and they have a variety of different power marketing areas,” Williamson said.
Williamson added that it would be up to the Western Area Power Administration where the power would be transported.
“They’ll ask when we have a high demand, so it could be during the summertime if we have a temperature increase or things like that, so I don’t know exactly when the last time was, but I do know that we did do the same thing this time last year when they had the freeze in several parts of the country,” Williamson said. “I was looking at our March update from 2021, and we did provide additional power during that time frame.”
Williamson said that there hasn’t been considerable change in the Missouri River reservoirs’ elevations during the past week.
“If you look at the reservoir levels, the fluctuation of reservoir levels over the last week, the reservoir levels themselves haven’t changed considerably over the last week,” Williamson said. “And then our releases where they were averaging over 16,000 cubic feet per second on the 3rd... on the 6th, it was about 10,000 cubic feet per second. So we’ve actually lowered it a little bit, so that’ll keep the pool elevation a bit steadier. And then the inflows have actually decreased a little bit, and I’m assuming that’s probably more temperature-related because when it’s colder, then sometimes the water will get locked up in the ice.”
Friday’s press release was part of the Corps’ communication to towns downstream of Oahe and Big Bend, though Williamson said the release levels experienced this weekend were no cause for alarm.
“A release at 36,000, it isn’t going to cause a significant surface level change, but there are conditions that are monitored,” Williamson said. “The power plant staff will communicate between each other and they’ll talk to locals. So it isn’t something that just happens without communication.”
Remus noted in a Thursday press release that “plains snowpack and mountain snowpack continue to lag behind seasonal averages, and soil moisture continues to be much drier-than-normal.” Though January runoff was above average, Missouri River basin runoff for the whole of 2022 is still expected to be below average.
“We’re like everybody else,” Williamson said. “We’re watching the weather and we’re understanding of the drought conditions and hoping for moisture just like everyone else. We want to get the reservoirs recharged.”
