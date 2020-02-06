Cancer is the enemy. Each month in the United States is dedicated to fighting and awareness of different types of cancers. February is National Cancer Prevention Month. And in the capital area, Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre it is Pink the Rink.
This is the third year the Oahe Capitals have sponsored a Pink the Rink event at the expo center. This year the high school seniors from both men’s and women’s varsity are spearheading the event.
One senior, assistant captain Cole Nelson, spoke for his peers and said the hockey players are proud to raise money to fight cancer.
“We all have family friends or relatives who have had to battle cancer,” Nelson said in a press release. “For us to be able to skate in their honor-memory is really meaningful to us.”
There are five games scheduled for the day, beginning with Girls Under-14 at 11 a.m., followed by Girls Varsity at 1 p.m. in the afternoon. The boy’s bantams play at 3 p.m., followed by junior varsity at 5 p.m. Boys Varsity finishes the evening with the puck dropping at 7.m. against Sioux Falls Flyers.
Varsity head coach Steve Steele is pleased the team is taking an active role in the fundraiser, according to the release. “It’s great to see these athletes giving back to the communities that give them so much,” Steele said.
Facts and figures look promising, but cancer is still a major killer. A report by the American Cancer Society said, from 1991 to 2017, the death rate from cancer in the United States has declined 29 percent, including the largest drop ever from 2016 to 2017 with a 2.2 percent drop.
The four most common types of cancer are lung, breast, prostate and colorectal, according to the American Cancer Society. Because people are becoming more aware, and the relentless campaigns to remind people to get check-ups like mammograms and colonoscopies, death rates have significantly dropped in the past few decades.
Breast cancer death rates have declined 40 percent from 1989 to 2017. Colon cancer death rates have declined 53 percent for men from 1980 to 2017, and for women a decline of 57 percent from 1969 to 2017, according to the American Cancer Society.
This Saturday, the Capitals teams will be wearing pink jerseys especially made for the event. The referees will be in pink stripes, as well.
Friends, family, fans and visitors are encouraged to wear either pink or other cancer fighting and supportive themed clothing. There will be auctions and games throughout the day for those in attendance.
The money raised from the event will be donated to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital and its Helmsley Center in Pierre. Avera St. Mary’s Hospital is a non-profit entity.
Pink the Rink has been going on across the U.S. for around a decade. Many different athletic teams sponsor these events. Pink jerseys are worn to support breast cancer research, and general cancer awareness and prevention. Teams include hockey, soccer, volleyball, lacrosse, football, basketball and others.
