The public is encouraged to attend services at the Oahe Chapel, a tiny church that is open during the summer month, with Sunday services starting at 8 a.m.

The chapel is located adjacent to the Visitor Center on the east end of the Oahe Dam, approximately four miles north of Pierre on South Dakota Highway 1804.

Services are hosted by the Pierre-Fort Pierre Ministerial Association and the Oahe Chapel Preservation Society.

Hostings for the rest of the 2019 summer are:

August 4 — New Life Assembly of God, Helping with the service is the Blood Washed Band

August 11 — Resurrection Lutheran Church

August 18 — Pastor Roger Easland

August 25 — Pastor Roger Easland

Sept. 1 — Trinity Episcopal Church (last service for the season)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments