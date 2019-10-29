Oahe Child Development Center is one of 10 organizations to receive a $5,000 donation through the Bayer Cereal Experts Grain for Good Sweepstakes.
The Center was designated by Brad Bonhorst, Fort Pierre, who was one of 10 entrants chosen to direct a donation to the organization of his choice.
“My wife, Barb, and I chose the Oahe Child Development Center because our two oldest grandchildren attended the Center and a third one is going there now,” said Bonhorst. “We will have a fourth one who will attend in a couple of years,” said Bonhorst.
The Center offers early childhood learning opportunities through Early Head Start and Head Start. Their services promote school readiness of children, birth to age five, by supporting the development of the whole child, including education, health, nutrition and family well-being.
“We are impressed with the level of learning that is provided in the classes, and the people who work there are very caring,” Bonhorst said. “It is a fun place and we enjoy volunteering there. We feel it is a great start to children’s school experiences.”
One learning opportunity offered is the Harvest of the Month program where children and their families can learn about a new fruit or vegetable each month. Kim Leiferman, fiscal administrator at the Center, said that local middle school students are brought in to teach the pre-school students for this program. This donation will be used to cover the transportation costs of the middle school students to and from the center.
“The donation will be very helpful to keep these programs in our community,” said Leiferman.
This is the second year of the Grain for Good Sweepstakes. In total, the Bayer Cereal Experts have donated $100,000 to 20 cereal growers throughout the country. To enter in the sweepstakes, entrants had to grow 250+ acres of cereal crops in eligible states. Winners were selected randomly by a third party.
“It was truly exciting to bring back Grain for Good again in 2019,” said Kevin Cencula, cereals marketing manager at Bayer. “We take great pride in supporting farmers across the country, not only agronomically, but also personally, by lifting up the organizations that matter most to them and their communities.” The $50,000 in donations helps provide educational materials, equipment and programming for local organizations.
The nine other winning growers are from outside of South Dakota.
