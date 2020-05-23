Schools around the nation are preparing to close for summer, bringing finality and closure from a temporary shutdown situation related to COVID-19. In Pierre, the Oahe Child Development Center is no different.

“Oahe Child Development Center said a final goodbye to their 2019-2020 school year. Enrolled families were contacted by teachers to have a last farewell on Wednesday, May 22, 2020, which included driving to their designated location, staying in their vehicle, talking with their teacher, and receiving a small gift,” a news release states.

The center operates sites on Irwin Street and on Capitol Avenue.

Children in classes at the Irwin Street location arrived from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and children enrolled in classes at the Capitol Avenue location showed up for the festivities at either 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the release said.

“Some students even chose to walk over,” center program assistant and data encoder Desiree Bonhorst said in an email. “Overall, it was a great success and the teachers were incredibly happy to see their students’ smiling faces again.”

