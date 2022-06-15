Oahe Days are approaching this weekend and along with that comes fun for the entire family, from concerts to carnival rides. But, that doesn’t all come easily. The Oahe Days board and its vendors work very hard to prepare an event that the whole community can enjoy.
Oahe Days chairwoman Nicole Gordon said that there are a lot of things that go into planning an event like Oahe Days.
“We have to get sound and lighting. We have to coordinate for all of our vendors, our food vendors, the carnival, I mean, there’s just so much coordination and phone calls and emails that go into it. As far as this week, it’s basically just getting everything set up,” she said.
Gordon found a big part of preparing for Oahe Days is having volunteers.
“Everybody on our committee is 100 percent volunteer, none of us get paid for this. So we have a pretty good committee. I have, you know, a couple chairs for sponsorships for vendors. I handle the entertainment, security, you know, just kind of different people that handle each aspect of it,” she said.
Runner of Buckin’ on the River Blake Paxton said they also use volunteers to keep their event running smoothly.
“Volunteers to make it happen we use the Oahe ABATE to take tickets for us for Friday and Saturday night. For security matters because we live in a close area, we use the biker club here in town and they make sure everyone stays in line,” Paxton said.
Gordon said that there have definitely been some challenges they’ve had to work through this year in order for Oahe Days to work.
“Our biggest issue now is the weather. We have a couple of vendors that are backed out due to the heat, so that’s going to be a thing. We’ll just roll with the punches and make it work,” Gordon said.
Gordon said that while it can be nerve racking having to deal with the weather that it’s a constant challenge every year, but she hopes it won’t stop people from coming out.
“The weather’s always a huge unknown for us. Especially, you know, we work with a great carnival that actually gives up the portion of their proceeds back to Oahe Days to help us fund our event. And I’m worried about, you know, parents not wanting to bring their kids down to ride on metal rides. Or people coming down,” she said.
Gordon said even though she’s nervous about the heat they do have some ideas for how people can still come to Oahe Days and beat the heat. She said three organizations will hand out water bottles during the event.
“Luckily, the park has a ton of trees so you can always find shade,” Gordon said.
Gas prices were another concern, but more so amongst vendors and travelers to the Pierre area, Lon McWhorter owner of Mac’s Carnival said that while it’s unfortunate, it’s also part of the business.
“Gas prices are very unfortunate, but we either pay for it or we go out of business. That’s our option. There’s no other choice for us traveling and the price of everything has gone up so much our merchandise, our concessions costs, the food. We’re doing our best to keep it cost efficient for the families to come out and enjoy themselves,” McWhorter said.
Gordon also said that another big challenge they had to deal with was construction that’s been happening in Steamboat Park.
“This year is a little more complicated because the park is under construction. We’ve always had the same food vendors but they’ve always had their spots in the park. And with the park under construction, we had to move to the streets,” Gordon said.
Gordon said they didn’t really have an idea of when the construction would be done throughout the planning process so they didn’t find out until later that they would have to move vendors.
“Really it’s been kind of ever moving target on when it would be done. Because they had to tear up the entire park and they still don’t have water down there. So I would say maybe spring-ish we found out that everything was going to have to change and it has definitely been the biggest issue this year,” she said.
Gordon said that the city has been helpful in trying to find solutions during this process, which they were grateful to have.
“We thought we were gonna have to turn away some vendors because we wouldn’t have water. The city allowed us to tap into it like a fire hydrant and was able to make that happen. So we just had to adapt,” Gordon said.
She said that they didn’t want to have to turn anyone away because their vendor presence is very important to them and a lot of these vendors have been coming for nearly 10 years now.
“So it would have been really hard to turn them away and these vendors travel nationwide. So they needed to know fairly soon if they were going to have access or not because if not they wanted to plan another show,” Gordon said.
For Paxton, the weekend’s big show will only offer a brief break at the end to enjoy another year done.
“A year. I mean, when we close the books on Monday, for this years’ event we’ll start meeting again right away, to start planning for 2023 and things that we want to do and change and stuff like that. And so it’s something that takes a long time,” he said.
Art vendor Nancy Gordon said that she has also been working on her jewelry little by little since last year’s Oahe Days to balance with her regular job.
“So it’s just what I do for fun in the evenings and kind of use Oahe Days as my goal to get some things done and have a nice booth,” she said.
All these vendors agreed that a big part of what makes Oahe Days so great is the community.
McWhorter said Oahe Days is a local event for them and they personally enjoy it even if it’s not the most profitable year.
“We enjoy the community of Pierre. They’ve always been very supportive to the people there and the people that put it on, the festival itself is also very accommodating,” McWhorter said.
Paxton said that Oahe Days works well with their event.
“They complement each other so well. It works great for both parties. We sure like to add to that event and help them out as much as we can,” Paxton said.
Nancy said there’s so many different things to see and enjoy while at Oahe Days.
“People seem to want to come out and just see what is available. Maybe they’re just stumbled across, you know, something unique and different and you know, I think they’re just kind of all looking for a way to spend a great summer day along the river with music, art and food,” Nancy said.
Gordon said that what makes it such a big event is how it gathers the community.
“It’s just one weekend a year that everybody is in the park celebrating,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.