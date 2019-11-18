Oahe Downstream disabled hunt, Nov. 23-24

For the annual Oahe Hunt, the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area will be closed Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23-24, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
According to Pat Buscher, Oahe Downstream district supervisor, the Oahe Hunt is an annual event sponsored by the Corps of Engineers and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks for hunters whose mobility is by means of a wheelchair.
This is the 27th year of the hunt at Oahe Downstream. The first few years saw about five or six hunters, though now the numbers are over twice that. The hunt includes six anterless tags and six any-deer tags; one of each is open to non-resident hunters with a disability while the other hunting tags slots are limited to South Dakotans.
The hunt allows wheelchair-bound people to enjoy not only the outdoors and other wildlife such as fox and eagles but also hunting for deer. Deer blinds have been built specifically with wheelchairs in mind. Firing lines have been carefully planned so no shooting can be done toward any other hunters or structures. The annual success rate, depending on the shooting ability of the person, is often around 60 percent. And harvested deer range in size, including 6x6 bucks.
To ensure safety, entrance into the area is limited to participating hunters, hunt volunteers and staff. The road entering the recreation area from SD Hwy 1806 will be barricaded at the Stilling Basin Bridge and staff will be stationed on the West Shore toe road off 1806 to restrict traffic. The campground #3 unit is accessible for foot traffic only. The East Shore toe road off SD Hwy 1804 will allow access to the powerhouse and east and west tailrace areas, but the road will be barricaded at the bottom to prohibit any further travel west and south.
The Oahe Hunt takes place one weekend each year and is open to only to hunters who require a wheelchair. This event is the only time hunting is allowed within Oahe Downstream Recreation Area during the fall hunting seasons.
