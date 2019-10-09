Oahe Electric Cooperative, Inc., headquartered in Blunt, held its 68th annual members meeting in Onida, Oct. 5.
According to Samantha Irvine, Oahe Electric Cooperative, Inc., over 300 registered members and other guests attended the supper. The Onida Volunteer Fire Department prepared, and the Blunt Parent Teacher Organization served the over 540 free roast beef meals.
Families looked over displays before the official meeting got underway. During the business end of things, kids were entertained by playing carnival games, supervised by the Sully Buttes Junior Class.
The meeting was called to order by Ken Gillaspie, president Oahe Electric. Vice President Jim Feller presented years-of-service awards to Russ Hohn, 30 years, and Sam Irvine, 10 years.
Jessica Hegge, attorney for Oahe Electric, then conducted the director election procedure. With only one petition filed for the only open position, Jim Feller was declared the successful candidate.
Office Manager Valerie Marso, in a video presentation, reported on the financial condition of the cooperative. Operations Manager Matt Eldridge reported on the projects completed by the linemen for the year. Member Services Manager Russ Hohn reported on electric demand and load management. General Manager Rodney Haag presented another short welcome, and introduced guest speaker Mike Jaspers, business development director of East River Electric Power Cooperative.
Jaspers discussed the history and future of East River Electric. He then discussed the Rural Electric Economic Development Fund.
There was no unfinished business or new business.
