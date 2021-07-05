Tori Thorpe uses the Oahe Family YMCA for its weight room, but there are improvements she’d like to see.
“The Y has kind of expanded their weight room to downstairs already, but I think it would be great to have it all in one cohesive place, all their weight machines and everything and free weights,” Thorpe said. “And a few more racks would be nice, for the people who come back from college or anyone just trying to get on a rack.”
And she’s in luck. Among the amenities promised by the upcoming 20,000-square-foot addition to the present YMCA building’s northeast is a larger, unified weight room on the upstairs level.
Oahe Family YMCA CEO Aaron Fabel laid out the details of the building’s planned Phase II expansion before the Pierre City Commission on June 29, complete with computer renderings of what the YMCA’s current building will look like after renovations are made. The commission approved the issuance of up to $3 million in tax-exempt bonds to help fund the project.
“Our Phase I, which we just finished up in 2019, kind of set the stage for this,” Fabel told the Capital Journal. “And so we’ve been working on this several years longer than I’ve been here. It’s been a long time coming.”
Fabel said it’s by coincidence that the Phase II expansion is being announced as the Oahe Family YMCA celebrates its 50th anniversary.
“Expanding our weight room to go upstairs, expanding our cardio area, adding a second gym, and then also having space for Avera to do outreach and different programs as well. With things shifting and moving around, this’ll also open up to have additional kids for our afterschool program and summer camp. That’s the nutshell,” Fabel said.
Fabel said the groundbreaking should take place in the next month or so, with construction expected to last about a year and a half.
The first-floor classroom will turn over to Avera for programming and outreach. A senior workout area will also be on the first floor for easy access, Fabel said.
“They’ll have their own track, their own machines, (it’ll be) a bit quieter, there’ll be a little lounge area there, too,” he said. “And then next to that will be a second gymnasium. And so this will be used for indoor soccer tournaments, we could use it for if we wanted to do basketball tournaments, things of that nature. So it won’t necessarily be for soccer alone, but it’ll be a traditional basketball court. Basketball, volleyball, pickleball, but then we’ll have the opportunity to use both gyms for tournaments.”
On the second level, additional room will be made for cardio machines and the weight room will be moved and expanded.
“And then the track will extend as well,” Fabel said. “So right now it’s 12 laps a mile and it’ll be reduced to 10 laps a mile.”
But Fabel sees more than expanded gym space in this project. He sees a community gem, one that can hopefully attract families to the Pierre area.
“Should be a great project, a great asset for the community,” Fabel said. “When people are looking to move to the community, there’s key factors that they’re looking for. We want the Y to be one of those things that help to bring new families to the community. Our mission is we’re open for everybody, so regardless of age or income or belief or whatever it might be, we want to make sure that scholarships are available so everybody has access to utilize the Y no matter what.”
