The first half-century is down. Now the question of what the next 50 years hold for the Oahe Family YMCA dawns.
“Definitely wouldn’t be here without the volunteers,” Program Director Beth Giddings told the Capital Journal on Tuesday. “Not just policy volunteers but fundraising and coaches and referees and teachers and instructors.”
CEO Aaron Fabel said looking for ways to improve while maintaining the same YMCA mission is key to their next 50 years.
“You’re always never content with just the status quo staying the same,” Fabel said. “It’s always looking for new program ideas and looking at how we can continue to support the community, what the community needs are. The one thing that is going to stay the same is really what our mission is, is continue to help people... So while we continue to change and expand on the building, we stay true to our roots and who we are and continue to make sure that we’re able to offer financial assistance to anybody who needs it. Be able to offer good, quality programs to everybody, keep our doors open for all is really who we are.”
The Oahe Family YMCA began in 1971 at the Masonic Temple on Capitol Avenue before the Church Street building opened seven years later. The building expanded in 1997 with a new gym and track, again in 2000 with the addition of the Pierre Aquatic Center and then in 2019 with the first phase of a two-phase expansion that will continue in 2021 with an additional 20,000 square feet to be added over the next year and a half.
Fabel and crew laid out hot dogs, cake and popcorn in the lobby of the YMCA’s soon-to-expand Church Street building to mark the golden anniversary on Wednesday. While hovering over a tray of cupcakes, 16-year member Karen Sindelar said she foresees from the YMCA another great 50 years of getting the community involved.
“I’m here all the time,” Sindelar said with a laugh.
Fabel credits his staff, part-time and full, for that success in involving the community.
“Loyalty has been phenomenal,” Fabel said. “I mean, it says a lot about the organization with the staff we’ve been able to retain all those years. It just has that institutional knowledge, (it’s) priceless. It’s just amazing to be able to see programs grow and develop over the years and you see staff come and go during that time, but the one thing that has stayed consistent the entire time is the mission.”
Giddings, who will celebrate 31 years with the Oahe Family YMCA next month, said one thing that has certainly changed over the years is the newfound pressure for children to specialize in a sport at a young age. The YMCA tries to encourage multi-sport participation, she said.
“We want them to experience all of them to see what they love or meet their new best friend,” Giddings said. “It’s not all necessarily about the sport, it’s hopefully they meet some friends and get physically active and that kind of stuff.”
“I think that’s what makes the Y unique is that we’ve always been more than just a gym or a place where people can work out, you know, it’s about bringing families together, bringing the community together, offering programs whether it’s infants for our Mommy and Me swim classes to afterschool programming to our youth sports to, I mean, you name it,” Fabel said.
