Creative Hair Designs owner Sarah Fry puts a pink extension in Ivy Flottmeyer's hair as part of the Avera Foundation's We Care, Pink Hair initiative.

The Oahe Futbol Club U12 girls’ team pitched in to help raise cancer awareness and support the Avera Foundation’s fundraising efforts to assist patients and families.

The team reported that 20 of its 23 players went to Creative Hair Designs to get the extensions after an anonymous donor paid for the $10 donation per extension to cover everyone. Owner Sarah Fry said one player’s mom contacted her to see if she was willing to help the girls out in their team effort to support Avera Foundation’s We Care, Pink Hair initiative.

Stylist Joy Carlson puts a pink extension in Micha Klinger's hair on Monday at Creative Hair Designs after an anonymous donor paid for 20 Oahe Futbol Club U12 players to support cancer treatment patients.
Oahe Futbol Club U12 players with pink extensions in their hair at Creative Hair Designs on Monday as part of the Avera Foundation's Pink Hair, We Care initiative.

