Stylist Joy Carlson puts a pink extension in Micha Klinger's hair on Monday at Creative Hair Designs after an anonymous donor paid for 20 Oahe Futbol Club U12 players to support cancer treatment patients.
The Oahe Futbol Club U12 girls’ team pitched in to help raise cancer awareness and support the Avera Foundation’s fundraising efforts to assist patients and families.
The team reported that 20 of its 23 players went to Creative Hair Designs to get the extensions after an anonymous donor paid for the $10 donation per extension to cover everyone. Owner Sarah Fry said one player’s mom contacted her to see if she was willing to help the girls out in their team effort to support Avera Foundation’s We Care, Pink Hair initiative.
“One of the other hair stylists has already gone to Avera and installed some of them there at Avera,” she said. “So, we were just doing a little extra here at the salon.”
On Wednesday, Avera Foundation’s Community Giving Officer Kellie Yackley told the Capital Journal that the initiative installed about 100 extensions at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital alone. She also roughly estimated the Pierre area raised about $2,300 so far in overall donations. We Care, Pink Hair began on Sept. 27 and continues through the end of October. She added that, historically, the foundation raised from $7,500 to $10,000 across all its regions.
“We Care, Pink Hair is a system-wide initiative that has been going on in Sioux Falls for a number of years, and in just in the last two, actually this would be number three, we’ve started to share this out with our other regions, and Pierre, of course, is one of them,” Yackley said.
She added that the extensions come in two colors — pink and purple, with pink for breast cancer and purple, the universal color for all cancers, added to the initiative this year.
“It’s your way to show support of those that are going through a cancer journey or survivors,” Yackley said. “And the dollars raised, in turn, come back to our other cancer institutes in each of our regions. So, the money that is raised here stays here to support our local cancer patients.”
She said that support includes wig programs, comfort and care items, transportation, St. Benedict’s House stays and other assistance for patients and families.
In addition to the initiative’s recent expansions, Yackley said the foundation is also expanding it to Missouri River Health Center in Gettysburg.
“Actually, tomorrow night in Gettysburg, they’re doing pink hair extensions at their pink-out volleyball game,” she said. “If someone would like to be involved or have their group have extensions, they can certainly reach out to me. We’re kind of down to the point where I would have to order some more hair, but we should be able to provide more hair for groups if they would like to do that.”
Yackley said interested groups could call her at 605-224-3502.
The extensions cost $10 minimum per strand, with the total amount going to the foundation’s funds. Yackley noted one woman in her 80s donated $50 for her single pink strand.
“I got two. I got a pink one and a purple one,” Yackley said. “And I do that to support others, and I wear the pink because I am also a breast cancer survivor.”
Oahe FC manager Stephanie Bietz said the team was excited to participate and get their pink strands, including her daughter.
“So, when I asked my daughter, Emersen, to participate and what the cause was for and what was going to be happening, she was 100 percent on board with being in it,” Bietz said, noting that her mother-in-law died of metastatic breast cancer. “For me, it was kind of a no-brainer to do something to support the cause.”
Yackley said people in the Pierre area could get the extensions supporting the foundation at A Cut in Style and at Creative Hair Designs.
Fry said she would have the extensions available through October without an appointment, adding that could mean some wait time if stylists were helping other people.
As for Oahe FC, Fry said they had fun installing the 20 extensions for the team, providing some group time for a good cause.
“It took us about, maybe, 40 minutes or so,” she said. “It was good.”
Fry added that she hoped the extensions lasted them for a little while.
Bietz also hoped the extensions would last in her players’ hair until their outdoor season closes at the end of October before moving into the indoor season.
“I think they’re going to have fun playing with them — they only last a couple of weeks, I guess,” Bietz said. “So, we’re hoping most of them will still have their pink strands in.”
