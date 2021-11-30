Oahe Hockey Association parents met on Monday to hold an initial discussion about hosting a Tier 3 North American 3 Hockey League junior hockey team in the Pierre area as soon as the 2022-23 season. But to be clear, Oahe Hockey President Nathan Sanderson said a team isn’t even a 50 percent chance this early in the talks.
Sanderson said individuals involved with the North American Hockey League’s Bruins in Austin, Minnesota, and the NA3HL’s Grizzlies in Rochester, Minnesota, contacted him about a potential expansion team in the area.
“They’re exploring the possibility of an expansion franchise, and they called me to see if the Oahe Hockey Association would be interested in having discussions about that,” Sanderson said. “It’s very preliminary. There are a number of things that would need to get worked out in order for that to happen. Everything from facilities and schedules to work and a whole variety of things, and so it’s extremely preliminary at this stage.”
The NA3HL hosts teams in Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming and reached South Dakota this fall when the Badlands Sabres — formerly the Missoula Junior Bruins — began play in Rapid City.
The NA3HL is two rungs on the American junior hockey ladder below the United States Hockey League, in which the Sioux Falls Stampede play, and one rung below the NAHL, in which the Aberdeen Wings play.
“The primary mission of the NA3HL, which is managed organizationally by the NAHL, is to provide a structured developmental environment for student-athletes whose youth options are limited but are still reaching their potential and have aspirations of playing in the NAHL or United States Hockey League (USHL) and eventually the NCAA or American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA),” the league stated on its website.
The NA3HL alumni webpage boasts 20 NCAA Division I players and three current and former NHL players, including Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, who played a nine-game stint for the Mount Clemens, Michigan, Metro Jets in the 2012-13 season.
Sanderson said there are no plans for a new facility for a potential team to play in, but the Expo Center in Fort Pierre, home of the Oahe Capitals youth program, holds 1,500 permanent seats and can hold more people than that, per fire marshal standards.
“Certainly more than 2,000 could observe a game, very easily,” Sanderson said.
A franchise playing out of the Expo Center would all but certainly take part in either the NA3HL’s Frontier Division, staffed by the Badlands Sabres and teams in Wyoming and Montana, or the West Division, staffed by teams in Minnesota and Iowa.
“Certainly there are a lot of communities in the Upper Midwest that have junior hockey teams,” Sanderson said. “And so there are certainly a lot of exciting things related to that, and it’s clear that hockey is a growing sport in South Dakota.”
Hanson, parents react
This past weekend was the first of the Oahe Capitals’ 2021-22 season, and multiple parents expressed their excitement at the concept of a Pierre-area-based junior team ahead of Monday’s meeting.
“I think it’d be a good idea because it expands the nature of hockey here in central South Dakota,” player parent Levi Stewart said. “You’re going to get people coming into Pierre playing, same as Rapid... I don’t see a whole fact of losing many players going to the (new) team.”
Oahe Hockey Marketing Director Jeannie Kafka said she received all the information because she is also on the board and found the proposition exciting.
“I mean, we’ve got to weigh the pros and the cons and see if it’s going to work for us,” she said. “Got to take care of our team, or our local kids first, but I do think it’d be good publicity for the area, get more people to come into town and stuff like that to watch the games.”
Parent Brian Fromm said the new league could grow the youth association, with older kids playing all the time and it would draw more attention to the hockey association.
He added that Pierre and Fort Pierre have come a long way as hockey towns.
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson said on Monday that the community should be very interested in getting involved in the conversation surrounding a potential team and seeing if they can make it a reality.
“I think it’s a very exciting concept,” Hanson said. “I have no idea how practical it is for the Expo Center to make the needed changes that they would have to make to accommodate events like that, but if it could happen, it would be awesome, I think, for the community. Obviously, Fort Pierre doesn’t have enough facilities, either lodging or restaurants, to accommodate crowds of that size, so Pierre would obviously be a beneficiary of those events, also. But yeah, if it could happen, I think it would be very exciting.”
Sanderson said there needs to be special attention paid to all the potential pros and cons and see what the thoughts are about the opportunity from the 200 families who make up association’s membership.
NA3HL Commissioner Blake MacNicol told the Capital Journal on Monday that no application for membership has yet been received for Pierre.
“Once we receive an application it will go through a standard process to be reviewed,” MacNicol wrote in a Monday email. “This will take into consideration the market, geography, facility and group submitting the application.”
