It was Pink the Rink in Fort Pierre’s Oahe Expo Center, Saturday, Feb. 8, for a day of Capitals hockey. The day included six games, starting at 9 a.m. with the the final game at 7 p.m. when boys varsity took the ice against the Sioux Falls Flyers.
Pink the Rink is in its third year. Last year saw $7,600 raised. This year the event raised over $10,000 in donations and sponsorships, according to Dede Fasken the event coordinator for Oahe Hockey.
“The money will be given mostly to the Helmsley and Sanford cancer centers, with some remaining to continue putting on the tournament each year,” Fasken wrote in an email. “We have such an amazing community of givers in Hughes and Stanley County, as well as those families who traveled here from Sioux Falls and Aberdeen for the games.”
The students help. One junior varsity player has been a big help now for two years. Ashton Griese is a freshman at T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre and number 30 on Capitals JV. “I think it’s important, mainly for the Association, just as a group and donating to the cancer patients,” Griese said. “It’s a good way to bring everybody together.”
The crowd had pink jerseys, pink hockey sticks, and even a pink suit in the stands to match the pink uniforms and stripes on the ice. The action though, was in the student section in front of the boards across the ice from the Capitals bench. One group of students had their shirts off, taking Pink the Rink to a whole new wintery level. Across their chests, each had one letter ultimately spelling “Go Caps!”
At least one student wore a pink wig to compliment his pink attire. Carter Gordon, 14, a student at T.F. Riggs High School, wears number 32 on the Bantam A Capitals squad for Oahe Hockey and he appreciates the event.
“It’s very important,” said Gordon. “It’s good to see everybody get together, come together as a community and support for breast cancer awareness. It’s a real problem these days. So just raising awareness for it can really help people.”
The Riggs High School Drum Corps showed up before the varsity game to help get the crowd excited. It was a good thing, a fantastic day, Fasten said; full of good and high energy hockey. It came together with the help of the Oahe Hockey Association families and volunteers. “The Riggs drum corps did a fantastic job getting the crowd excited,” Fasken wrote.
The OHA was struck by the disease when it took one of their own, Tyler Wilcox. The Association holds an annual tournament to honor his courage and in support of finding a cure, she said.
Look for a photo essay of Pink the Rink in Wednesday’s Capital Journal.
