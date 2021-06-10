Pierre (SD) – Oahe Hockey Association skater Carter Sanderson is one of four South Dakota hockey players selected to attend the Western Regional High Performance Player Development Camp in Dallas on July 20-24.
The Western Regional was created by three USA Hockey districts – the Northern Plains, Pacific, and Rocky Mountain – to feature “the most elite hockey players in the participating districts.”
Three of Sanderson’s teammates from the 14U South Dakota National Team, Carson Myhre and Jaxon Danielson of Aberdeen and Colton Merchen of Rapid City, also qualified.
“It’s an honor to represent Oahe Hockey at this camp,” Sanderson said. “The competition was tough in Grand Forks, and will be even harder in Dallas, but I’m excited to show what South Dakota hockey players can do.”
To qualify, Sanderson competed in a three-day tryout in Grand Forks against more than 80 skaters from across the Northern Plains District, which includes South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming.
Sanderson had an excellent 2020-2021 season for the Oahe Capitals, scoring 40 goals and notching 20 assists in 21 games at the Bantam A level.
“Having year-round ice in Pierre gives us a great opportunity to stay in hockey shape during the summer,” Sanderson added. “It’s a great benefit for the Capitals.”
More information on the camp is available at www.npdistrict.com. To learn more about playing hockey for the Oahe Capitals, visit www.oahehockey.org.
