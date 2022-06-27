The Oahe JO Softball Association has seen increased participation as players take to the field during its summer and fall leagues. But now, local organizers anticipate even more interest and eye the future as the first season of sanctioned high school softball approaches.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association officially sanctioned softball as a varsity sport in November 2021, and spring will mark the sport’s first season in high schools statewide.
Oahe JO organizers told the Capital Journal that the sanctioned status would increase opportunities for many youths in the community. But there is no shortage of preparation work needed before the season starts to get Pierre’s T.F. Riggs High School field ready for play, which means gathering donations, materials and volunteers.
On Thursday, Oahe JO organizers Dean and Kelly VanDeWiele, Dan Varilek and Dean Hall sat next to the fields at the Oahe Softball Complex as girls made their way to practice. Oahe JO has about 268 girls ages 5-18 playing in its summer league. Oahe JO also had 58 middle and high school girls in its 2021 fall league, an increase from 18 players in 2015 when fall ball began.
Running two league seasons per year and serving more than 268 players gives Oahe JO plenty of experience, making it no surprise the group is working with the Pierre School District as it establishes its upcoming softball program.
“We’re actually helping them get Riggs Field up and going so they can play there in spring,” Hall said. “That’s another thing we’re going to try to work on, some fundraising to help pay for all that. Because it’s a brand new sport, and it’s not in their budget to fix it all the way up.”
Varilek said the group needs volunteers for fundraising and labor to help get the field playable. Currently, Oahe JO and PSD want to address the most immediate issues first and worry about adding extra amenities like stadium seating and enclosures down the road.
But those immediate issues need work before the season begins, and Hall said they need to complete the improvements before the ground freezes in fall and winter, leaving them a few months to get started and finished.
“They have a lot of modifications to Riggs Field they need to do in order to get it ready for next spring,” Dean VanDeWiele said. “And then coordinate with Dean (Hall) here, and it’s all sweat equity volunteer.”
Some modifications include increasing the height of the dugout cages, which the group pointed out are currently too small for some high school-aged players. Other modifications needed are more sprinklers for the infield, an outfield fence and gathering fencing materials. Hall said there is a scoreboard that BankWest donated.
Hall said they also need to enlarge the infield, initially designed for tee ball. But expanding the infield isn’t just a matter of cutting grass and raking. Varilek said it would need to conform to the exact measurements for a sanctioned field.
“We have to follow the USA Softball standards,” Varilek said.
The group offered a rough estimate of 200 hours of work needed to prepare the field.
Hall said the field would also have to forego lights during the first season and rely on daytime games since there is no lighting infrastructure in place at this time.
Getting the Riggs Field up and running would also help alleviate the close quarters the softball players endure during practice. Oahe JO reported that its leagues have nearly as many players as the Capital City Baseball Association but more than five times less field space to play on. That leaves multiple teams practicing on a single field at any given time.
While having the extra field would help, the Oahe JO groups found the most significant boost to sanctioned high school softball is the increased opportunity the spring season brings to area youth.
Hall said PSD is a no-cut school, which means all the students who want to join the team would be able to do so and, at the very least, get plenty of practice time on the field.
Dean VanDeWiele said the spring season could also give other girls an opportunity that wouldn’t have been able to fit fall ball into their other sports schedules before.
Riggs English teacher Elizabeth Anderson recently accepted the new head coach position at the end of the school year. She said nearly 40 players had already shown some interest in joining the new Riggs team.
“So far this summer, what we really have been working on is we’ve just been having open fields once a week,” Anderson said. “And all the girls are invited. It’s not something that’s mandatory, but then they get a chance to play with each other, and it’s all different teams being able to practice on one field, and we’re going through things. It’s kind of all we’ve had time for so far.”
Anderson said she began playing as a three-year-old tee ball player and then competitive fastpitch through high school while growing up in Sioux Falls.
Anderson relied on club ball teams similar to Oahe JO while growing up before the High School Association sanctioned softball. She found that it provided its own advantages, with players getting a diverse perspective while playing on different teams. But she did wish the sport received sanctioning while she was still in high school.
Now, she can still participate in sanctioned high school softball as the new head coach, which Anderson said she had her eye on when she moved to Pierre.
“It’s exciting to have, hopefully, that many people who are interested and wanting to support and play for Pierre,” she said. “It’s great. It seems like the program is building throughout Pierre. Again, this is just my first year living in Pierre, but it seems like a lot of girls are playing softball, which is what we want to see.”
