Zap and Summer School
Members of the Oahe Zap give summer school students at Kennedy Elementary School some baseball – and wiffle ball – tips on the last day of school this past Friday.

 Courtesy photo by Jordan Lutmer

Summer school at Kennedy Elementary School culminated on Friday with a visit from the Oahe Zap baseball team.

Jen Allen, who coordinated the session, said the visit helps the children have fun and gain confidence.

