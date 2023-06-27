Summer school at Kennedy Elementary School culminated on Friday with a visit from the Oahe Zap baseball team.
Jen Allen, who coordinated the session, said the visit helps the children have fun and gain confidence.
“It gives the kids confidence, and it gets them out of their shell,” she said. “There are kids who have never hit a ball before. They were so shy and timid, and then the teachers got them up to bat. Before long they were playing the game and running the bases.”
Allen said it helped the students “to interact and to be more brave around people.”
The summer session at Kennedy Elementary School included children from kindergarten through fourth grade in the Pierre School District.
Jamy Habeger, head coach of the Zap, said the whole team came out, with players mentoring students one-on-one. The players had just arrived back in Pierre, late the night before, after playing in Spearfish.
“You just kind of direct them and make sure they’re having a good time,” Habeger said. “We want to keep the future of baseball (alive) in the youth, so the more kids we can keep loving the game, the better.”
Jared Heck, who mostly plays third and first base for the Zap, explained the way he helps kids come up to bat and delivers some fundamentals.
“I was coaching third base, so I was just doing this the whole time,” he added, making the arm motion that means he’s waving kids rounding third to come home.
“I was just having fun with it,” he said. “Waving people home, giving high fives.”
Heck said one of the best ways for a child to start to learn is to swing the bat at a ball on a tee. That’s a better first step, he said, than trying to hit pitched balls right away.
“Just set it up on the tee and start taking some swings,” he said.
As for fielding, his advice to young players is to “always use both hands,” both for grounders and balls hit in the air.
Allen said the game and the mentoring – and just the fun – helped the children to “end summer school on a good note.”
