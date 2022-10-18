Jamy Habeger Jackson Bruce
Buy Now

Jamy Habeger, co-owner and head coach for the Oahe Zap summer collegiate baseball team, and co-owner Jackson Bruce announce the team's name during a Monday press conference. Fifteen to 20 of last year's Trappers are expected to play for the Oahe Zap next summer.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

The owners of Pierre's new summer collegiate baseball team have named the team the Oahe Zap.

"We want to make Hyde Stadium electric," Zap Baseball co-owner Jackson Bruce said during a Monday press conference.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments