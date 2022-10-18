The owners of Pierre's new summer collegiate baseball team have named the team the Oahe Zap.
"We want to make Hyde Stadium electric," Zap Baseball co-owner Jackson Bruce said during a Monday press conference.
The Oahe Zap will replace the Pierre Trappers, who along with the Expedition League, folded in August after playing five seasons at Hyde Stadium.
The owners chose the team name as a nod to the Oahe Dam powerhouse that provides electricity to much of central South Dakota. The use of “Zap” is unique to sports and gives the team an electrifying brand that incorporates the local area. The use of “Oahe” is meant to incorporate not just Pierre, but all of central South Dakota.
Jamy Habeger, the head coach for the Trappers for two seasons, will return in the same capacity for the Oahe Zap. Also an Oahe Zap team co-owner, Habeger said he expects 15 to 20 of last year's Trappers to return for the 2023 season.
"Hopefully we will have a roster completed by the first of the year," Habeger said. "The Trappers were young and we had a good couple games at the end of the season."
The team is expected to play a minimum 60 games in a league with 10 to 12 teams. The name of the league has not been announced.
The primary logo is the wordmark “Zap” in an electric style font. The “Z” logo is the same style font and will be used as the on-field hat logo.
Team colors will be navy, powder blue, bright yellow and white and the owners continue to work on an idea for a mascot.
"We're still hashing those things out," Bruce said about a possible mascot. "Sparky is one of them or Bolt, Jolt."
Zap Baseball in September signed a three-year lease to play at Hyde Stadium beginning in May. The city owns the stadium. The lease agreement with the Trappers expires at the end of this year, and the city over the summer issued a request for proposals from teams or leagues interested in using Hyde.
The agreement is similar to the lease with the Trappers and entitles Zap Baseball to 41 games each season at Hyde Stadium. It also establishes scheduling preference for Pierre’s Post 8 American Legion practice and play.
Zap Baseball will pay the city $390 per game for 2023, $395 for 2024 and $400 for 2025 plus $500 for each season for utilities.
In addition to Bruce, who served as the Pierre Trappers’ general manager from 2018-20, other owners are Bob Habeger, who is Jamy Habeger's father and lives between California and Madison; James Van Dyke from Laramie, Wyoming, who did promotions and game-day operations for the Trappers in 2020; John Sterling, sales manager for the Dakota Radio Group; and Leroy Foster, owner of Foster Rentals in Pierre. There are also two silent investors.
A baseball coach for 35 years including in the semi-pros, Bob Habeger looks forward to the Oahe Zap's first season.
"Jamy, my son, was the coach the last two years and we've been to 20-plus games here," Bob Habeger said. "I was impressed with the turnout and the excitement about the Trappers."
"I just love the town of Pierre and love coaching here," Jamy Habeger added. "I'm so appreciative of the chance to be part of the town and the team."
The Oahe Zap office will be opening soon at 207 E. Capitol Ave., Suite 208 in Pierre. Season tickets and merchandise will be on sale in the coming weeks.
The Oahe Zap can be reached at oahezap@gmail.com.
