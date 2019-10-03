Betty Walters, 92
Betty Walters, 92, formerly of Presho passed away on October 1, 2019 at her home in Brandon, SD and stepped in to her Lord Jesus’ arms and joined her husband in heaven.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at American Lutheran Church in Presho, SD with interment to follow at Presho City Cemetery. Please join the family for lunch at the church, following the burial. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services at the church starting at 9:30 A.M. Memorials will be given to the Alzheimer’s South Dakota Chapter: 4304 South Technology Drive, Sioux Falls, SD 57106.
Betty Jean Walters was born on May 16, 1927 to her parents John and Emily Thornberg at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, SD.
Her family moved several times and settled in Presho, SD where they owned and worked at the local grocery store. Betty attended school in Presho and graduated from Presho High School.
On June 22, 1947 she married the love of her life, Daryld F. Walters. The couple farmed together on the Walters homestead and celebrated 70 years of marriage. Together they attended the American Lutheran Church in Presho until their last two years together. At this time they moved to Bethany Meadows/Home in Brandon, SD, and became members of the Beaver Valley Lutheran Church in Brandon.
Betty was a hard working farmer’s wife. She provided excellent meals and desserts for her family, hauled afternoon lunches to the field during harvest and was available to work cattle when needed.
Her home was always clean and welcoming for her family and friends.
She loved to garden and spent many an hour canning fruits and vegetables for the long, cold Lyman County winters.
Betty was a talented artist. She loved to sing, read, watch the birds and to a fault, she fed every stray cat that came to her door, not excluding the ones who lived in the house.
Shopping was another passion. She was a modern day “fashionista”. She always dressed up with her hair, makeup, nails and clothes perfect for church and entertaining.
Betty is survived by her daughter Fay Loftesness (Lee) of Brandon, SD; son Gene Walters of Presho, SD; Cali Walters of Yankton, SD; sister in law Betty Reuman of Rapid City, SD; a dozen grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
