Timothy Tobias, 88
Timothy Tobias, 88, of Pierre died on Saturday, Sept. 22 at his home in Pierre under hospice care.
His family will greet visitors from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3rd at the Isburg Funeral Chapel followed by a memorial service starting at 6 p.m. There will be a private family burial held at a later date.
Born Timoteo Delgado Tobias Jr. on Jan. 24, 1931 to Timoteo and Elvira (Delgado) Tobias in Brownsville, Texas, Tim joined a family of four brothers: Manuel, Ramon, Tony and John. Tim’s mother passed away when Tim was only six years old. His dad would remarry, Maria, and the family would grow with the addition of a sister, Elvira. Tim grew up and attended school in Brownsville. He left school at a young age to help support his family as a shrimper, and he did not finish his high school education until after his service in the U.S. Army. He completed his high school GED in 1953. Tim remained very close with his second mother who lived most of her life in Brownsville, Texas.
Tim enlisted with the National Guard three days after his 18th birthday. He later became active duty military serving in Company D, 2nd Armored Division during the Korean War. One of his many assignments was teaching troops how to snow ski and eventually traveling 250 miles from the Yukon Territory in Canada to Fairbanks, Alaska to ensure that the Russians, who were supporting the North Koreans, were not going to invade the United States from the North. The trek was seven days long and they slept in tents along the way. Tim would smile as he told the story, as his fellow troops could not understand how this Mexican-American from Texas knew how to ski. He also served as a border patrol cop (constable) during the war while serving in Germany. He was honorably discharged on the 22nd day of August, 1952, earning the Army of Occupation Medal. At the time of his discharge, being a guy that would never miss a day of work, Tim was paid for 60 days of unused leave.
After returning to Brownsville, Tim ended up working for a company that waterproofed the Minuteman Missile sites across the country, including those in South Dakota. He would eventually follow his brother Tony to Rapid City, South Dakota and work for Black Hills Roofing. That is where he met and married his first wife, Charlene in 1957. He had a reputation as an expert sheet metal fabricator and eventually Lyman Chase from Chase Roofing and Sheet Metal would convince him to come work for him. Charlene died in 1973 and about five years after that is when Lyman convinced him to come to Pierre, SD.
After a courtship that lasted a couple of years, he married Bertha West on Sept. 22, 1979. Now with a family of eight, he had his hands full with remodeling the family home, adding a garage and turning the yard into his own oasis. Over the years, he remodeled multiple homes for the kids and fixed or built just about everything for friends and family, and instead of using duct tape, sheet metal was usually involved. He was truly gifted in understanding and fixing motors, electronics and everything in between.
The decision to come to Pierre and work for Lyman Chase resulted in a life-long friendship and commitment between the two men. He also became close friends with the late John Bader who also worked for Chase Roofing. For the past 24 years, Tim also maintained and cleaned office buildings for Lyman as well as for Job Service, Board of Regents and some federal offices. His hands were always busy as was his mind.
Tim was an avid reader and would often read one or two books per day. He loved to keep up on world news by reading the Times publication from cover to cover. When not watching cable news, he would watch western movies and the history channel. Tim and Bertha took great pride in having a meticulous yard with beautiful flowers. They received yard-of-the-week many times. Tim was a tireless worker and provider and continued to work throughout his illness. When diagnosed with cancer, he decided he wanted to enjoy one more summer and one more garden, so he underwent treatment. Through sheer determination, he got his wish. Throughout his ordeal, including a broken neck, he never complained, except when it came to losing his hair.
Those grateful for having shared his life are his wife Bertha Tobias, whose partnership working side-by-side lasted 40 years to the day; his son Monte Kramer (Pat), daughters Diane Lemieux, Karen Hirsch (Randy), and Cheryl Eckert, all of Pierre, SD; and Lora Cassidy of Rapid City, SD. Sister-in-laws, Clarriassa (Tony) of Rapid City, Martina (Ramon) of California, and Rosa (John) of Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his four brothers and sister; sons Rick Kramer, Dan Kramer and James West.
