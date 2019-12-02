The kitchen doorway area of a single-story residential home in Pierre caught fire Saturday, Nov. 30.
According to the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, crews arrived at the structure in the 300 block of South Pierce Street at approximately 11:45 a.m. Fire fighters saw smoke and fire.
The two people who had been inside the house had already gotten outside. They had first discovered the fire when they saw smoke and flames outside the kitchen door.
The crews quickly put out the fire that was on the outside of the structure, then began working their way through the front door to address the fire on the inside. The fire fighters were on site for approximately two hours. Other responders included the Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, American Medical Response (ambulance) and law enforcement.
The house had fire damage on the inside around the kitchen door area, and smoke damage throughout the rest of the building.
The cause of the fire is not being considered suspicious, though investigation is continuing to confirm the exact cause of the blaze.
