After failing in the Senate on Monday, Senate Bill 68, which would establish a program for Oceti Sakowin community-based schools in South Dakota, has been calendared and will be reconsidered in the Senate again in two days. The Senate voted, 18 to 16, to reconsider the bill on Tuesday after blocking it by a 20-14 vote on Monday.
Sen. Troy Heinert, D-Mission, announced an amendment to the bill that concerns funding, which several senators had questions about during Monday’s vote. Heinert, the bill’s co-sponsor, was not able to give a closing statement before the vote.
The amendment changes two things: in Section 2, where the applications for schools are discussed, the language was changed from “the application shall be approved” to “the application may be approved.” In Section 25, the amendment clarifies the funding formula used: the sponsoring school districts would forward the state aid to education funds received by the district pursuant to existing codified state aid payment law 13-13-36.
The bill, if passed, would establish a program for the creation of up to four community-based schools founded on the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings. The bill was introduced during last year’s session as well and failed. Sen. V.J. Smith, R-Brookings, referred to SB 68 as the “Lazarus bill” for that reason.
“Rarely do we ever travel to the reservations in the southwest part of the state. And, let’s face it, day in and day out: out of sight, out of mind. We’ve heard it over and over again; people would come and say ‘we’ve got problems,’ which we sympathize with. Here’s an opportunity to get past sympathy and start doing,” Smith, a co-sponsor, said to the Senate during his opening statement for discussion of the bill.
“How many times have we had the same discussion? Look at our incarceration rates; look at our poverty rates; look at our unemployment rates,” Heinert said during the bill’s discussion on Monday. “This bill will give a chance to create four schools in predominantly Native communities, brought to you by the very people that are here today: parents who care about their kids. And they're tired of seeing the same things as us. They just want a chance.”
Sen. Brock Greenfield, R-Clark, voted for the bill last year. He asked Heinert about where and how the schools will derive their funding. Greenfield said he was concerned about the diversion of funds from public school districts, and that he wasn’t sure if the schools would meet South Dakota’s content standards.
Greenfield said it wasn’t anything personal, but he wouldn’t be supporting the bill because too many questions still remain.
“Is this bill set up for success? I don’t know about that. There are too many questions that remain that need to be ironed out if this bill should pass into law,” Greenfield said. “I approach you with a humble heart. I wish that I can wholly embrace this as I did last year in speaking for it, but, going forward, should this bill pass out of here, I think that it’s incumbent on all of us to try to shepherd it through and make sure that some of the rest of the questions that remain are addressed.”
Sen. Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City, said she would be supporting the bill again this year despite pressure from Rapid City Area Schools and Douglas County Schools to “remember who she represents.”
“I would also like to point out that we are always telling the Native American community that we want to hear what they have to say, and that we want to know how we can help. They have been telling us for over 40 years that this is something they feel that they need and this is something they want,” Castleberry said. “While I do represent large school districts, I also represent all of the families that live within those districts, and what they want and what they need.”
Sen. Red Dawn Foster, D-Pine Ridge, recounted her own experience with community-based schooling and said it changed the trajectory of her life. She urged senators to consider the social and emotional costs of establishing Oceti Sakowin schools in addition to the economic costs.
“I myself went to school at a place that I felt completely foreign. And that was reflected in my grades. That was reflected in my confidence. That was reflected in my behavior. I was considered a nuisance, a problem,” Foster said. “It wasn’t until I had the opportunity to attend a school that educated the whole child...that changed my whole educational experience as well as the trajectory of my life.”
After switching schools, Foster was able to get better grades, go on to college, and graduate with honors. She said those experiences are what allowed her to become a senator and advocate for those same opportunities for future generations of Native children.
Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, asked senators to “think about who you’re leaving behind” if they decided to pass the bill.
“It is not fair to the children of this state to start down this charter school project program where we take money away from all the other kids to benefit a few,” Schoenbeck said.
Sen. Al Novstrup, R-Aberdeen, said he didn’t think the bill was needed because in his community, the needs of students are being met and there are no problems with decreased graduation rates for Native students.
Heinert responded that while the system may be working in Aberdeen, there are many other areas of the state where Native students fall far behind their white counterparts in terms of graduation rates, grades, and substance abuse issues, to name a few.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.