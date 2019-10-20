One of the most important periods during the year in South Dakota is underway in October. No, it’s not Halloween, or even Christmas decorating time. It’s time for harvesting roosters.
Pheasant season 2019 opened Saturday Oct. 19, for everyone. The previous weekend was open for residents and the week before was for youth.
At the beginning of any fire mission, there is always a pre-mission safety briefing.
David Healan, of Spring Creek Resorts, north of Pierre on Lake Oahe, is leading the hunt and gives the safety brief, with the sun just up over the water behind the lodge. The hunters’ bellies are full from breakfast and they sit and listen intently.
“The cover is thick,” Healan said. “We wanna walk slow and easy and let the dogs do their job.”
Firearms are not for play, they are tools, he says.
“The most important rule is always be aware of your muzzle direction,” Healan said. “Always be aware of your muzzle direction. Absolutely, positively, do not shoot anything on the ground.”
With directions to carry the shotgun either at the ready or slung over the shoulder with muzzle up, Healan added one more warning.
“I don’t come unglued about much,” Healan said. “I will in the field if someone shoots the ground. I don’t like being unglued.”
There are two reasons why shooting at or near the ground is a horrible idea, he said. First, there is ricochet of pellets of rocks and cover that spray upwards. Second, and more importantly, the dogs helping everyone are at ground level and shooting into the bush below the eyeline is a sure way to hit a dog, not a pheasant.
“He gets shot once a season,” Casey Crawford said about Healan. “It never fails.”
Crawford is a guide as well for Spring Creek and helps with the breakfast at the lodge, manages the dog truck and dogs on the hunt, and helps guide the hunters and dogs during the hunt from the opposite side of where Healan is.
There are three positions on a pheasant hunt. Flankers, walkers and blockers.
Blockers stand at the end of a run of milo out on Broken Arrow Farms, guns at the ready and eyes up.
The walkers are the main hunting party. They stand in a line across the milo, with enough room between them to maneuver and shoot in their designated areas of attack forward of each hunter from 10 to 2.
The flankers walk the outside lines of the hunting party “walkers” but 10 yards in front of the line. As the walkers advance, flankers advance forward of the position in unison.
As the walkers and flankers move through the fields of milo towards the blockers, at its end, the dogs move in concentric circles. Weaving in and out of the rows of cover. Their job is to flush out the prey.
The dogs seem to love the work.
At the sound of any shotgun blast, whether a hit or not, they are already moving off to the direction of the shots. Happy to bring a downed bird back to their handlers. It seems like it’s a game for them.
The wind is whipping through the fields. Whipping across an “ear-pro” pressed into ear canals, it makes standing in a field of milo sound like a seashell is permanently pressed to one’s ear.
The wind makes the birds more reluctant to take off. It also makes the dog’s circling advances less troublesome, as the wind drowns out their approach.
“Find em; flush ‘em out, girl,” Healan says in a kind of constant patter, like a mantra. For the dogs, for the guides, for the hunters. It is a team effort. They do fly. Up. Out. Shot. A second shot. A kill.
Bounding almost above the five feet of milo to get their bearings, or just because they are excited and having fun, maybe both, the dogs zero in on the kill. Once they have one in their mouth, they return to a handler with their prize.
“When a bird is shot, everyone on the line stops until all the birds are retrieved,” Healan said in his pre-hunt brief. “
There are hunters here from Los Angeles, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Buffalo, New York, and from Texas.
There are hunters coming out to their first time in Pierre, like Adam Paddington, from Buffalo, who will turn 60 on Thursday.
“Fun. I haven’t had fun like this since I was like 20,” Paddington said. “I feel 20 again.”
A rooster sprang into the air, a flutter of wings, feathers and dust, right in front of Paddington.
“I sawed it right in half,” he said. “It came up right in front of me. Two dogs both came back with a piece.”
The limit on the amount of birds is different for residents and non-residents.
Limits aside, keeping safety in mind and having fun is the theme.
Enjoy the hunt and y’all come back next year. Please.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.