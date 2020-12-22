The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reminds consumers that, starting Jan. 1, odometer disclosures are required for every transfer of ownership for the first 20 years, beginning with Model Year 2011 vehicles.
The U.S. fleet of vehicles is, on average, older than ever, and NHTSA finalized this rule late last year to address an increase in odometer fraud involving older vehicles. To comply with Federal law, anyone transferring ownership of a Model Year 2011 or newer vehicle will be required to provide an odometer disclosure to the new owner.
Model Year 2010 and older vehicles will continue to be exempt from federal odometer disclosure requirements. Sellers of Model Year 2011 vehicles must continue to disclose odometer readings until 2031.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.