The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reminds consumers that, starting Jan. 1, odometer disclosures are required for every transfer of ownership for the first 20 years, beginning with Model Year 2011 vehicles.

The U.S. fleet of vehicles is, on average, older than ever, and NHTSA finalized this rule late last year to address an increase in odometer fraud involving older vehicles. To comply with Federal law, anyone transferring ownership of a Model Year 2011 or newer vehicle will be required to provide an odometer disclosure to the new owner.

Model Year 2010 and older vehicles will continue to be exempt from federal odometer disclosure requirements. Sellers of Model Year 2011 vehicles must continue to disclose odometer readings until 2031.

