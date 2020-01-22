Five of the six members of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe — including a former tribal chairwoman — charged last year with embezzling have admitted stealing up to $1 million total over five years from the tribe, according to recent filings in federal court in Pierre.
But the sentencing hearings for the five have been postponed, apparently because former tribal chairman Brandon Sazue is sticking to a not-guilty plea entered last year.
Sazue’s attorney, Joseph Barnett of Aberdeen, asked U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange this week to continue his trial — scheduled for Feb. 11 — to late April to give him more time to prepare his defense. Sazue, 45, remains free while awaiting trial.
The six each are charged with embezzling from the tribe’s General Welfare checking account at a Wells Fargo Bank, through their connections to the tribe’s finance office for a five-year period, from March 2014 to February 2019.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised probation.
Four of the co-defendants — former tribal chair Roxanne Sazue, who is Brandon Sazue's aunt; former tribal treasurer Roland Hawk Sr.; former tribal council member Francine Middletent and tribal member and former tribal employee Jacqueline Pease — made initial court appearances together in July in Pierre and pleaded not guilty.
In August, former tribal council member Tina Grey Owl was charged for similar embezzlement and pleaded guilty.
Since then, the others have reached deals with prosecutors and most have named Brandon Sazue as someone they admitted aiding and who aided them in the scheme, according to court records.
This week, Roland Hawk, former tribal treasurer, admitted he embezzled more than $250,000 but not more than $550,000, in the scheme, according to records. Hawk said he aided and was aided by Brandon Sazue, Jacqueline Pease, Francine Middletent, Tina Grey Owl and Roxanne Sazue.
Hawk said he had “signature authority” for the checking account, as did Brandon Sazue, Roxanne Sazue and Tina Grey Owl at “different points of time covered by this investigation.”
In his deal with prosecutors, Hawk agreed to make whatever restitution is ordered by Judge Lange and to help the feds recover funds to go toward restitution. In a document signed Jan. 21 in federal court in Pierre, prosecutors agreed to possibly recommend a sentence at the lower end of the federal guidelines but said a judge is not bound by recommendations from either side.
Hawk remains in jail facing charges involving sex crimes against girls in a separate case.
Hawk this week asked for another postponement of his federal trial on charges of sexual assault of two teenage girls. Hawk said he needs more time to prepare a defense for the new, superseding indictment that carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 35 years in prison if he were convicted. Hawk, who has been in the Hughes County Jail in Pierre since last summer, asked that his trial on the sex assault charges be pushed back to at least March 21.
Middletent pleaded guilty last week to stealing more than $150,000 but not more than $250,000 from the tribe. Middletent served on the tribal council May 2016 to May 2018. Before that, she worked in the tribe’s accounts payable department. After her Council term, Hawk hired her as the chief financial officer for the tribe, she said in her plea. Hawk was her supervisor and Brandon Sazue was tribal chairman when she was on the tribal council. Both men had “signature authority” over the tribe’s General Welfare checking account, she said.
“Brandon Sazue endorsed many of the checks drawn from the (tribe’s) General Welfare Account and made payable to himself or to his co-council members and co-defendants, including Middletent,” her statement reads. “Brandon Sazue endorsed more than one check drawn from the General Welfare bank account that was embezzled, misused, or converted to his own use or to the use of one of his co-defendants, including Middletent and Hawk.”
Roxanne Sazue was 62 when she pleaded guilty in September 2019 to the embezzlement charge, admitting she stole more than $15,000 but not more than $40,000. She said she aided and was aided by Hawk, Middletent and Pease. She did not mention her nephew Brandon as helping her in the embezzlement. Roxanne Sazue was an elected member of the tribal council from May 2014 through April 2016, during which time she served a term as chairwoman.
In November, Pease, the only one of the six defendants who never was elected to the tribal council, pleaded guilty, admitting she stole more than $40,000 but not more than $95,000. Pease was the accounts payable clerk working in the tribal finance office for four years; for two years before that she worked at the front desk in the finance office and collected assistance applications, she said in court documents.
Pease said Roland Hawk was her supervisor while he was tribal treasurer. She was responsible for drafting and issuing the checks drawn from the tribal bank account, Pease admitted to prosecutors. “These checks were drafted to (Pease) and her co-defendants,” she said in her statement explaining her guilty plea.
Pease said she “was acting at the direction and behest of Hawk and the other council members who exercised authority over the account.”
Since November, she has been slated to be sentenced Feb. 10 by Judge Lange in Pierre.
The amounts each of the five have admitted to embezzling add up to a range of $550,000 to $1 million taken.
Last year, U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons summed up the tight nexus among the tribal leaders at the heart of the embezzlement scheme: “During the times relevant to each defendant’s case, Brandon Sazue served as chair of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe, Hawk served as the elected treasurer of the tribe, Roxanne Sazue also was (tribal) chair and Middletent and Grey Owl were elected (tribal) councilpersons.”
Lester Thompson, chairman of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe, told the Capital Journal last summer that the five years of embezzlement had drained the tribe’s coffers and would lead to layoffs of tribal employees.
Lester Thompson, Jr., chairman of the Crow Creek Tribal Council, said Friday the tribal gove…
In a separate embezzlement case settled more than two years ago that took place during the same period, Tally Colombe, was sentenced in Pierre in September 2017 to 27 months in federal prison for embezzling about $40,000 from the Crow Creek tribe’s nonprofit Hunkpati Investments.
The nonprofit is funded by several federal agencies and aimed at providing financial advice and opportunities to tribal members..
Prosecutors said she might have stolen as much as $90,000 but as part of a deal, they charged her with taking just less than $40,000, which lowers her possible sentence, in return for her guilty plea. She could have gotten 48 to 57 months under the guidelines.
At her sentencing, Colombe apologized to Judge Lange, who told her she had used the tribal nonprofit as a “personal piggy bank,” which she controlled with the help of family members, including her mother who was on the board of Hunkpati. Colombe promised to pay back $40,000. Colombe said she stole the money while she was Hunkpati’s executive director from May 2015 to October 2016, when Brandon Sazue was tribal chairman.
Brandon Sazue attended Colombe’s sentencing and told the Capital Journal in September 2017 that Colombe got off too easy.
“To be honest, justice wasn’t served,” he said. “The sentence should have been longer, We need to send a message and the message is not a slap on the wrist for all the things that were done.”
The tribe, about 4,000 members, is based southeast of Pierre along the east bank of the Missouri River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.