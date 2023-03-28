Licenses
Buy Now

Hughes County Courthouse 

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

After blowing nearly three times the legal limit, an off-duty Pierre Police Officer was arrested on a driving under the influence charge Friday, according to a news release from the Pierre Police Department.

Jeremiah Erickson, 40, was arrested following a car versus deer crash near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Wells Avenue on Friday, the release states. According to a probable cause affidavit Erickson registered a 0.204% blood alcohol concentration, well over the legal limit of 0.08%.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

Load comments