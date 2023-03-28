After blowing nearly three times the legal limit, an off-duty Pierre Police Officer was arrested on a driving under the influence charge Friday, according to a news release from the Pierre Police Department.
Jeremiah Erickson, 40, was arrested following a car versus deer crash near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Wells Avenue on Friday, the release states. According to a probable cause affidavit Erickson registered a 0.204% blood alcohol concentration, well over the legal limit of 0.08%.
A South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper made the arrest, the release states.
"Erickson reported the crash through the Central South Dakota Communication Center and identified himself as a Pierre Police Officer. To avoid any conflict of interest, the Communications Center dispatched a Hughes County Sheriff’s Deputy to investigate the crash," the release states.
"During the investigation, the responding deputy suspected Erickson had consumed alcohol prior to the crash and requested the South Dakota Highway Patrol conduct a DUI investigation. Erickson was subsequently arrested by the Highway Patrol. He was processed through the Hughes County Jail and bonded out with conditions of participating in the 24/7 sobriety program."
According to a probable cause affidavit, Erickson smelled like alcohol as well as stating that he had consumed six beers.
Erickson failed to report to the Hughes County Jail on Saturday to submit to the 24/7 breath test as required by his bond condition. He then reported to the Hughes County Jail on Sunday and was taken into custody for the bond violation.
Erickson remains in custody at the Hughes County Jail and is set to appear in court at 1:15 p.m. today for the bond violation.
Erickson has been placed on administrative leave by the Pierre Police Department pending an internal investigation, the release states.
