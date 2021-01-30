Office of Indian Education will remain in Tribal Affairs Dept.

South Dakota House Bill 1044, which would transfer the Office of Indian Education to the Department of Education, was effectively killed in the House Education committee on Wednesday after it was moved to the 41st legislative day.
The Office of Indian Education used to be under the Department of Education until Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order moving the office to the Department of Tribal Relations in 2019.
This office was established to assist the Secretary of Education, working in conjunction with the Indian Education Advisory Council, to address the educational challenges that face Native American students in South Dakota. It works to identify strategies that aim to close the achievement gap between Native and non-Native students; promote educational models that are culturally relevant; and create partnerships between public schools, the Bureau of Indian Education and tribal schools, according to its webpage.
Proponents of HB 1044 say that the move has been ineffectual.
Sarah Pierce, lead facilitator of the South Dakota Education Equity Coalition and a mother of four students, was the first to testify in favor of the move.
“I’m here to offer testimony in support of this move because the urgent state of indigenous ed in South Dakota, based on statewide achievement data, tells us that we have not yet discovered a solution in our system that adequately and successfully addresses the unique cultural and academic needs of our indigenous student populations,” Pierce told the committee.
The bill, sponsored by all the representatives and senators on the Committee of State-Tribal Relations, came at the request of tribal education directors statewide. Chair of the State-Tribal Relations Committee Rep. Shawn Bordeaux, D-Mission, gave proponent testimony that the committee vetted the bill and took testimony from people on both sides. Bordeaux said the bill would simply put the Office of Indian Education back where it belongs.
“I don’t wish to belabor this issue, I believe all the tribes have come together in unison, and wanted this to be put back under the Office of Education where it belongs, where they have a lot more activity other than just the chaos that is the Department of Tribal Relations,” Bordeaux said.
Ross Garelick Bell, a lobbyist for the South Dakota Education Equity Coalition, said the move, while well-intended, has not panned out as planned and told the committee to put the office back in the place “where it has the most benefit” and impact. He said all of the organizations he represents have asked to move the office back into the DOE.
Amy Sazue testified on behalf of Deborah Bordeaux, who used to work in the DOE, reading a letter Deborah Bordeaux wrote for the committee.
“I think Indian education issues should be more inclusive to the South Dakota Department of Education and not exclusive,” Deborah Bordeaux wrote. “No disrespect, but I do not believe Tribal Relations has expertise in Indian education...I think it is time to move on and be more inclusive with Native people. Right now, it appears Indian education has been in the back of the bus, and we’re no longer in that time period.”
Cante Heart, a member of the Rosebud Sioux tribe who testified in her capacity as a mother of three, said she wanted her children to have the same opportunities as white children do.
“I believe all children need equal attention. Our children already face many hardships and continue to be marginalized through enforced segregation as well as diminished access to education and opportunities,” Heart said. “ We would like the Department of Education to be held accountable for the future of Native students, and I feel that the authentic voice of the Director of the Office of Indian Education would create better relations and a better future for all of our students.”
Opposing testimony came from the Departments of Education and Tribal Relations themselves. David Flute, the Cabinet Secretary of the Department of Tribal Relations, testified that the Office of Indian Education’s mission “aligns more closely” with that of Tribal Relations, where it allows for more input from tribal leaders. Tribal Relations facilitates communication and partnerships with tribes.
“This allows the Office of Indian Ed. more flexibility and approaches to improving learning outcomes for American Indian children. Educators and administrators are already dealing with teaching during a pandemic. Reshuffling the offices will increase more confusion in a very challenging time,” Flute said.
Flute also made a statement in his native language. He said he was the expert in state government, not tribal education leaders, and he said his expertise and knowledge of his culture and history helps him educate his colleagues on Native American issues.
Laura Scheibe, Director of Career and Technical Education at the DOE, also opposed the bill, saying the Departments of Education and Tribal Relations have a “strong and smooth” working relationship.
“The Department of Education specializes in just that: education. The Department of Tribal Relations focuses on communication and community engagement with tribes, and therefore houses the expertise on tribal relations. Being able to have easy coordination across agency lines has maximized our effectiveness on education policies for the benefit of Native American students, and has resulted in better, not impeded, decision making,” Scheibe said.
During rebuttal, Rep. Bordeaux said the move has been characterized by a lack of communication rather than an abundance of it. He said that all the “good things” that have come from the move in departments have happened without a director at the helm of the Office of Indian Education — the previous director resigned over the summer, and was only replaced on Monday, meaning that for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic there was no one leading the Office.
“There’s some lack of communication. Whatever is happening here isn’t happening the way that the people on the reservations and at the education departments are expecting. This is a matter of respect,” Rep. Bordeaux said.
The fact that the office was moved through an executive order without any input or debate, Rep. Bordeaux said, shows “discourtesy” to indigenous South Dakotans.
During committee questioning, Pierce testified that all nine tribal education leaders in the state, along with all members of the Indian Education Advisory Committee, were in support of the move back to the DOE.
“So when we think about the mission of Tribal Relations to elevate that narrative [of collaboration], it’s currently being unmet,” Pierce said.
Pierce continued that due to a lack of trust in government, indigenous parents with complaints or concerns go to the Office of Indian Education for advocacy, which she said “has no teeth” and cannot take any action without consulting the BOE.
“Without the authentic voice at the table [of the BOE], it often falls on deaf ears,” she said.
“I also think the narrative of indigenous education is often pigeonholed into one siloed effort,” Pierce continued.
She said that while she can technically reach out to people at the DOE, her advocacy efforts “aren’t taken with full fidelity as they would coming from a director serving in an indigenous education capacity.”
Representatives weren’t sold on the merits of moving the office back under the jurisdiction of BOE.
“I kind of like where it’s at because I think indigenous people are more likely to contact the Tribal Relations Office if they’re having an issue at their local school...I still think contact someone who understands the culture and the needs is more important,” Rep. Hugh Bartels, R-Watertown, said. “I’m not going to support this bill. I think we need to stay the course, provide a central point for all these types of discussion, to make sure that we can really address it and get the right people involved.”
Rep. Will Mortenson, R-Pierre, said he wasn’t quite sure where he stood on the issue yet — in his eleventh day on the job, he said he didn’t feel like he had enough information to make a fully informed decision, but was inclined to vote no on the bill. He said the arguing he saw between the two testimonial camps on Wednesday was heartbreaking.
“Either way, it’s going to be a collaborative effort between those two. And either way, they work for the governor. I’m in my 11th day in this job; I’m not in a terribly good position to know all the reasons she reorganized it the way she did. I’m inclined to vote no today, but I’ve got my eye on this, and it’s something that I’m going to ask all of you to take another half step back because you all agree. You have expertise. We are family; we need to do better on this,” Mortenson said.
Rep. Drew Dennert, R-Aberdeen, motioned to move the bill to the 41st day.
“I think we as a committee have been presented with a task, and that is to help foster an environment where both sides can have discussion and where they can have communication. And I think when we do that, we will see the lives of these children improve and the quality of education that they’re receiving. So with that, I don’t think the discussion ends today, I think the discussion starts today,” Dennert said.
The motion passed with 12 ayes and three nays from Reps. Erin Healy, D-Sioux Falls; Jennifer Keintz, D-Eden, and Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City.
Pierce said after the vote that the outcome wasn’t surprising.
“If we think about the sentiments from the initial inception of education into our compulsory imposition of education onto our people, we can really discover that the problem of indigenous people has been an inconvenience to them— the main narrative of South Dakota,” Pierce said. “[The outcome] reinforces the nature of advocacy that needs to occur and the amount of education that needs to happen in order to make policy changes that are in favor of indigenous prosperity.”
“That’s also an indicator of the frustrations that parent advocates and community advocates have felt for a long time, and are currently feeling. The constant gaslighting and just stonewalling that we get when we do try to advocate on behalf of our children in our communities and then here at the state level,” Sazue said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.