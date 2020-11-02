After the investigation of an officer-involved shooting, the actions of the Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy have been determined as justified.

Benjamin Hernandez, 34, Madison, was shot on Sept. 30, in Madison.

According to the released investigation, around 2:25 p.m., Madison Police and Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a suicidal male, armed with a shotgun, in a vehicle at a convenience store in Madison.

Hernandez made numerous threats to shoot officers and kill himself.

Negotiations were unsuccessful. A Madison officer fired two less-than-lethal rounds, attempting to disarm Hernandez and get him out of the vehicle. The attempt was unsuccessful and led to Hernandez pointing the loaded shotgun towards officers. His finger was on the trigger. A Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy fired a single round, which struck Hernandez in the chest and ultimately disarmed him.

The Division of Criminal Investigation, assisted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison Police Department, the Brookings Police Department, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol conducted the investigation at the request of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Tags

Load comments