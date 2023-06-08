When Joseph Tielke considers homelessness in South Dakota, he looks beyond the obvious signals and into the harder-to-see spaces.
Tielke works as a Continuum of Care Administrator for South Dakota Housing, described on its website as “a self-supporting, nonprofit entity known for our commitment for providing innovative financing solutions to create and preserve affordable housing.”
One effort to develop strategies involves bringing experts together from different parts of the country to share research and ideas, and South Dakota Housing is sponsoring a Homeless Summit beginning at 9 a.m. June 13 and running through the afternoon of June 14 at Drifter’s Event Center on 325 Hustan Ave. in Fort Pierre.
Tielke, who works out of Yankton, said South Dakota Housing has sponsored such summits in recent years, but not in the Pierre-Fort Pierre area.
“It’s an opportunity to bring folks together for education sessions,” he said. “We decided to move it to (Fort Pierre) to mix things up a little bit, and it’s also easier to get some state folks out there.”
The summit includes a host of national and state leaders, including featured speaker Diane Yentel, the president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
“Our primary audience is our consortium members – people who are doing the ongoing work,” Tielke said. He also noted that one of the goals is to “reach out and engage with public housing authorities.”
The summit comes during a year when statistics suggest that homelessness may be shrinking in the state – but Tielke cautions that those statistics are deceptive. This year’s Point-in-Time Count of people experiencing homelessness, coordinated nationally by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, indicated an 8% decline in homelessness in South Dakota compared with 2022.
“That’s misleading because we had some geographic gaps in this year’s Point-in-Time Count,” Tielke said, noting staffing shortages among partner agencies that made the counting more difficult. So the numbers, he said, likely shrank due to a lower level of participation rather than a lower level of homelessness. Participation in the count for 2022, he noted, was much more robust. Such inconsistencies make it difficult to draw conclusions from single-year results.
“You need to look at some of the long-term trends and demographic trends,” he said.
Point-in-Time Counts are slated for January each year. Totals in 2023, while lower than in 2022, still exceed totals in recent years. The 2023 count found 1,282 people experiencing homelessness, compared with 1,389 in 2022, 817 in 2021 and 1,058 in 2020.
What Tielke does conclude is that the state has experienced a reduction of homeless families and children in recent years, and a growing number of single people becoming homeless. Statistics also suggest that addiction and mental illness affect fewer people experiencing homelessness than some may think – though he emphasized the importance of treating those issues.
“It’s actually a relatively small group of people” who fall into these categories, he said. In this year’s Point-in-Time Count, for instance, 17% of the adults in the state experiencing homelessness had a substance abuse disorder and less than 12% were experiencing mental illness. He said 13%, according to figures, were fleeing domestic violence.
Tielke also emphasized that homelessness in rural areas often takes forms that are tougher to recognize than in more densely populated places.
“People tend to think of homelessness as what panhandling may look like,” he said, noting that the more visible forms in South Dakota tend to be present in Rapid City and Sioux Falls.
“In between you have homelessness that’s on a moving spectrum,” he said. He described the way people may double up with friends in places without adequate space for multiple residents. Such people would not be counted as homeless, but they would still experience the detrimental effects of housing insecurity.
The lack of affordable housing is a key factor in homelessness, Tielke said, and he added that in the short term people would benefit from housing that’s connected with programs designed to help homeless populations.
“More homeless assistance programs are going to need to become their own landlords,” he said.
Tielke also emphasized the importance of collaboration among agencies that focus on corrections, social services, education and other areas of service.
“The holistic approach is going to mean everyone is at the table,” he said.
As Tielke discussed the problem of homelessness, he stressed the uneven nature of the numbers. The 2023 Point-in-Time Count reported 1,282 people were homeless, 739 of whom were Native American. Homelessness, Tielke said, is a “byproduct of inequality and injustice.”
He added: “I don’t know what could make that more self-evident than the vastly disproportionate rate that Native Americans are experiencing homelessness.”
People seeking more information about the summit – or about South Dakota Housing – can visit https://www.sdhousing.org/events. Registration for the two-day summit is $100 to offset expenses – and for people not planning to attend the summit, the website also includes other ways for people to contact South Dakota Housing members.
