Officials break ground in September 2022 on the Nucor Mineral Industries Building at South Dakota Mines in Rapid City.

Eight building projects already approved by the Legislature need about $30 million in additional funding due to rising costs, state lawmakers were told Monday at the Capitol in Pierre.

State officials told the Joint Committee on Appropriations about the challenges of trying to keep project costs under control amid high inflation.

