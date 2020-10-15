“We have jobs out there. We have employers hurting for workers. Where the workers are, I don’t know,” said Bobbie Country, manager of the regional Job Service office in Pierre that is part of the state Department of Labor and Regulation.
The Job Service office in Pierre covers eight counties - Hughes, Stanley, Jones, Hyde, Buffalo, Dewey, Haakon and Sully. But Country said most of the job seekers are from Hughes and Stanley counties. She has been with the department for 12 years, and the area’s manager since April of this year.
Without registering with Job Service, job seekers can get printouts every day or visit the Job Service website (https://dlr.sd.gov/).
“Or, you can go through our system and register as an active seeker,” Country said. “We have found if we try to make them an active seeker, they just don’t want to. They use corporate websites, other sources, and Facebook to see who is hiring. A lot of employers are doing the Facebook thing.”
“If you want to work, there’s jobs out there. It’s kind of how it is - an employees’ market. If you are a good employee, you won’t have a problem finding a job,” Country said. “We work pretty closely with most of the employers (who go through Job Service). They may not be able to pay higher and higher. They might be able to offer different perks.” One local perk has been to provide or help with transportation to and from work, she added.
“We have a lot of employers looking for workers,” Country said. “It changes every day,” but as of Oct. 14, there were 240 different promoted job openings, with more than 400 positions.
An employer, say a motel, may have six positions for house cleaning. “This does not include state jobs (about 50-ish) or federal positions, or seasonal jobs since most of the seasonal stuff is over.”
Out of the 240 different openings, 179 were full-time. The Job Service information and website list part-time jobs, and jobs that are hiring from different groups of people such as 14-year-olds.
According to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulations, the minimum wage for non-tipped employees in South Dakota is $9.30 per hour, but will rise to $9.45 per hour on Jan. 1
The minimum wage is annually adjusted by any increase in the cost of living, as measured in the Consumer Price Index published by the U.S. Department of Labor. This year’s increase was 1.3% and is rounded up to the nearest 5 cents. The hourly minimum wage for tipped employees will be $4.725 per hour effective Jan. 1, 2021, half the minimum wage for non-tipped employees.
“Reemployment Assistance - formerly known as Unemployment Insurance - provides temporary financial assistance for people who have lost their jobs - through no fault of their own - until they find other employment,” said Dawn Dovre, deputy secretary for the South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation. “South Dakota's reemployment assistance program is financed by employers through payroll taxes; workers do not contribute to this plan.
“The minimum weekly benefit payment is $28; the maximum weekly benefit payment is $428,” continued Dovre. “Benefits are taxable by the IRS. An individual can collect a maximum of 26 weeks of regular State unemployment benefits. Currently, an individual who exhausts all benefits would then be eligible for an additional 13 weeks through the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program.
“Since March 16, DLR has paid over $308 million in benefits to over 45,000 individuals,” Dovre said.
“During the week of Oct. 4-10, a total of 382 initial weekly claims for state unemployment benefits were processed by the Department of Labor and Regulation,” said Dovre. In an Oct. 15 release Dovre stated, “This is a decrease of 62 claims from the prior week’s total of 444. The latest number of continued state claims is 5,389 for the week ending Oct. 3, an increase of 311 from the prior week’s total of 5,078. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.”
Characteristics of state’s Unemployment Insurance claimants:
- Currently, there are about 9% more females than males on South Dakota unemployment insurance;
- The Native American population is almost 9%, with them being about 12% of unemployment insurance numbers;
- More than 3% on unemployment are between 22 and 24 years old, while more than 6% are at least age; and
- The current main work field claimed by those on unemployment - a little more than 20% - is for those who work in hotels, restaurants and bars.
“A total of $907,000 was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $772,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), $498,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and $131,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits. The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance was $119.2 million on Oct. 11,” the release stated.
For more information, got to: https://dlr.sd.gov/.
