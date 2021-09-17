Star lovers can zoom through space and catch an up-close view of individual stars and clusters, which also appear simultaneously through a personal telescope thanks to some new high-tech equipment, and old-school observation tools. But the astronomical fun doesn’t stop there.
The technology available at the South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre also compiles a tremendous amount of information and photos from the Hubble Telescope and other sources.
The new Digitalis Skybox planetarium system debuted during the Discovery Center’s free Starry Saturday at the Oahe Downstream planetarium show on Sept. 11. About 30 adults and 25 kids attended. Discovery Center Education Director Bree Oatman said the new technology worked great.
“The new equipment is essentially a hard drive loaded with astronomical data, remote sensing data about Earth and additional information such as illustrations to accompany constellations,” she said. “The hard drive can be accessed via a computer or a tablet — we used an iPad.”
And it’s easily transportable. The entire system fits into a soft, briefcase-sized bag.
Many people may remember participating in the Center’s previous planetarium shows, the ones in the “bubble” — a portable, inflatable dome.
“One of the most popular outreach programs we offered before COVID was our Star Lab using an inflatable planetarium dome and a special projector for displaying astronomical images on the ceiling of the dome,” Oatman said. “We have not been able to provide this program for over a year, and many of our older, retired volunteers find it challenging to get in and out of the dome. Our dome planetarium is operated via a computer. The new device… allows us to present star shows in more locations and to do it remotely.”
Craig DeTample is one of the Discovery Center’s volunteers who spent the most time with the program and is one of the donors for the new equipment’s cost.
“The old system is a Digitarium Portable Planetarium System. I believe the original cost was $16,000. The system does not have all the capabilities that the new systems do. It can’t connect to the internet, for example,” DeTample said. “The Center is hoping to get a new system when we return to doing planetarium shows in a dome. The system is basically a computer with a very bright monitor on top with a large lens on top of that. The lens takes the image and fills the dome. Any image the computer can produce can be shown in the dome, even movies. A planetarium dome is a very confined space with everyone sitting close together — conducive to spreading COVID.”
Oatman and Museum Educator Kristine Heined at the Discovery Center led the activities and helped troubleshoot the use of binoculars and telescopes. DeTample conducted the Star Show and even told the Greek story of Cassiopae, one of the constellations.
“The company that designed the projector and content for the Star Lab has created a new device that allows for presentations on any type of screen surface, and they have added new Earth/Satellite content and content about the moon,” Oatman said. “We are also excited about this new technology because we have a space issue in our exhibit hall and are limited in when and where we can set up the older dome.”
The Discovery Center is currently leasing the new Digitalis Skybox system, but they hope to purchase it.
“We need to raise an additional $5,000 to purchase the equipment,” Oatman said. “We have raised $5,000 already, which goes to the cost of leasing it for a year and toward the purchase price. We can present a star show using Zoom or even via a live stream. We will be using the new SkyBox in October in Todd County, in Eagle Butte in November and at several other locations around that state that are yet to be determined.”
Discovery Center Executive Director Rhea Waldman said they’ve had star shows for some time in the “bubble.”
“We want to get back to that, but currently, with the pandemic, the problem with the confined space is every germ you bring in goes out with everybody else,” Waldman said. “It can hold a maximum of 20 adults sitting on the floor. It’s such an immersive experience. In the meantime, our new system allows us to project against any 2D wall, not as immersive, but ….”
Waldman said there are times when you could see the fuzzy little spot in the night sky that is Andromeda Galaxy. But with the Digitalis Skybox, she said you could “fly” there and see it in as much detail as scientifically possible, and it can draw distinguishing lines for you.
“We have a little more flexibility, and it is an upgrade from what we have,” Waldman said. “With a push of a button, you can run an entire show, where you want to go and fly to it. This is a new thing that our old system cannot do. We have the software for this one but need the hardware to run 360 degrees in the dome.”
She added that the Discovery Center has other plans to upgrade the dome, so people don’t sit on the floor.
“The problem with planetarium systems is they cost money, so one thing at a time,” Waldman said.
The upgrade to integrate the Digitalis Skybox to a 360-degree interior dome projection is $17,000 for the computer alone — keeping the old projector with that.
“If we get the dream of the whole package, it’s $65,000,” Waldman said.
Discovery Center Museum Educator Kristine Heinen couldn’t hide her enthusiasm for the new system’s capability.
“With the controller, you can fly through the universe,” she said. “It’s fun. They are updating this all the time. Soon, anything from the Mars Rover can be on there.”
Waldman added that all the pictures from the James Webb Space Telescope would also be available. JWST is an orbiting infrared observatory and will be NASA’s largest, most powerful and complex space telescope. NASA reported it would launch JWST into orbit on Dec. 18.
Oatman said Nasa sent out a request for organizations such as the South Dakota Discovery Center to apply as official JWST launch party locations. The Discovery Center is one among 500 places NASA selected.
The Discovery Center used the old system inside the inflatable dome every other Saturday before the pandemic. The dome also went to schools and after-school programs and had spent time at the annual astronomy festival in the Badlands.
The Discovery Center plans on doing all that again.
While the Discovery Center is still figuring out the system’s growth potential and further upgrading it, Walman reiterated the Digitalis Skybox is volunteer-friendly.
While the new system provides impressive capabilities, the Discovery Center also had traditional means on hand for viewing the night sky on Sept. 11 — binoculars and telescopes.
DeTample brought his large telescope for people to use, and attendees had a chance to see Jupiter — and three of its moons — and the rings on Saturn. Fun fact, scientists estimate Jupiter has 79 moons — 53 named and 26 waiting official names. The four largest and most well-known — Io, Ganymede, Callisto and Europa — are the Galilean Moons named for Galileo Galilei. Galileo observed them in 1610.
“The optical system of my telescope is called a Newtonian telescope, invented by Issacs Newton. The mount is called a Dobsonian, invented by a man named Dobson. The mount is very simple and solid,” DeTample said. “Usually, this type of telescope is simply referred to as a Dobsonian. Sometimes this type of telescope is referred to as a ‘light bucket’ or a ‘sidewalk telescope.’ It is cheap, has a large mirror and a short focal length. In my case, an 8-inch mirror with a F/4.5 focal length.”
The Discovery Center has not been able to use an observatory, at least to Oatman’s knowledge. But binoculars, planetarium equipment and telescopes like DeTample’s allow the Discovery Center to get South Dakotans on sky.
