Artists got to showcase their work at Saturday’s exhibit at Countryside Hospice Support and Memory Center, the culmination of a lot of heart and determination.
As part of Scripps Opening Minds through Art program, artists who might not be able to follow traditional art techniques were still able to express themselves. The art show was the featured event, as well as tours of St. Benedict’s guest house and their memory center.
The pieces featured a variety of mediums, ranging from watercolors to textural fabrics. Each one showcased the best of their abilities, acting almost off of instinct. “OMA enables people with dementia to assume new roles as artists and teachers and leave a legacy of beautiful artwork,” via the founding organization’s website.
“What today is all about is an opportunity for not only the artist to come and see their artwork on display, but for the family to come and see what their family member has been doing and celebrate what they can do,” facilitator Crystal Hanson said.
Volunteers who received specialized training worked one on one with those who needed just a bit of encouragement.
“We have more volunteers than artists because if someone can’t come, then we need a sub,” facilitator Cindy Meyer said. “We had great feedback from artists, family, volunteers, everybody absolutely thrived from the program.”
Now all the hard work has been done and the submissions organized. Those who were there from the beginning have a chance to reflect.
“Today we are really just celebrating the creative process that they have been doing for the last two rounds,” Hanson said.
Those creating the art are making their surroundings more beautiful, as is the case with any artwork. The fact that they were able to utilize what skills they have remaining adds an inspiring layer to the endeavor. This is not lost on Jane Turner, who brought her mother down and couldn’t have been more pleased.
“She absolutely loved it. She looked forward to it every single week. I met so many great artists myself and seeing their families just light up and have a little time, it’s hard to explain it,” Turner said. “It made me feel better than it made the artist feel.”
Turner was so connected with the experience, especially considering that she would send pictures to relatives as updates.
“It’s one of the best things we’ve ever done for her,” she said.
There were seven artists in the first group, with nine in the second. Some of them did up to twelve different projects. Volunteer Kara Hughes hopes that those who know someone who would benefit from OMA should reach out. Hughes recalls when there was a language barrier with one of the artist.
“We found the signing and the art was actually a common ground,” Hughes said. “We ended up laughing and giggling the whole time.”
The organization hopes to build off of the success of this first showcase, with a second tentatively planned for the springtime. For those who might have missed out or know someone that might benefit from this, don’t fret. The next class starts on Jan. 10 at their location at 415 S. Crow St.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.