Crystal Hanson and Cindy Meyer are preparing to launch a new art program at Countryside Support & Memory Center that should bring a little more color and creativity into the lives of those with memory loss. And there’s still time to add more volunteers and gather extra supplies as organizers prepare for the first session.
The program kicks off on Aug. 2, with participants spending about an hour creating abstract art that, while structured, won’t require pre-defined expectations for the artists’ creations. The abstract aspect benefits the artist with memory loss by removing the need to depict a subject or theme based on memory or recalling necessary details. The free program is open communitywide and for people with memory loss.
On Tuesday, five volunteers joined Meyer and Hanson at Countryside for an informational session about what the program entails and its goals.
The Opening Minds through Art — OMA — program from the Scripps Gerontology Center provides the artists with a chance to express themselves freely, gain a sense of accomplishment and succeed with minimal supervision.
It’s not just the artists who benefit. Hanson told the group that caregivers also get an hour to relax and unwind or take care of errands.
“Pierre used to have adult daycare, and they don’t anymore,” Meyer added. “And so, for people to have time off when they’re caregiving is very limited unless they know somebody to come in.”
When OMA begins on Aug. 2, the sessions will run for six-week stretches, with the program expected to remain ongoing after that.
As Tuesday’s info session began, Meyer led the group in singing “You Are My Sunshine.” Each session starts with the song and closes with “This Little Light of Mine.” She said the songs help energize the artist, and the well-known lyrics are easier to recall since memory loss affects the most recent memories and then moves further back into one’s past.
Meyer said she received a scholarship to attend the OMA training, allowing her to bring the program to Pierre after Countryside approved the idea.
“And then Countryside paid for Crystal to do it,” she said. “So the two of us are prepared, just in case.”
Hanson noted that while the program is new to Pierre and Countryside, OMA began in about 2007 when a doctoral student developed it as part of her grad work.
The program now has about 10 volunteers, but Hanson and Meyer are holding off on signing up artists until they have a final volunteer count. OMA uses a one-to-one pairing between volunteer and artist, so they can only enroll as many people as they have volunteers.
Hanson said they would hold a new volunteer training session before each six-week run begins. The next volunteer training session is on July 26 from 10 a.m. to noon. People interested in volunteering can contact Countryside at 605-945-0827 for more information.
“Everybody’s afraid that they don’t know art, but they don’t have to,” Meyer said.
Meyer and Hanson said they didn’t have any in-depth art knowledge, but it didn’t prevent them from moving forward when learning to implement the program in Pierre. They also provide the volunteers with a “cheat sheet” listing art terminology to facilitate better interaction among the participating groups.
“Because we do want to stimulate them, and we want to keep it at an art level,” Hanson told Tuesday’s volunteer group while showing the terminology sheet. “This is not a, you know, kid’s craft class.”
The sheets also help keep volunteer feedback to the artists at an adult level.
“It’s just so everybody doesn’t say, ‘Oh, that’s pretty. Oh, that’s pretty,’” Meyer said. “I mean, it just kind of broadens the discussion and stimulates a little brain activity and teaches people new conversation topics.”
Hanson and Meyer want to keep volunteer-artist partnerships consistent, providing a connection. But the interaction comes with a caveat.
“There’s a fun catch there,” Meyer told volunteers. “We want connection, but yet while they’re working, like no talking is best unless they stimulate it because it’s hard to multitask. So, if they’re actually doing something, it’s good to just sit.”
The two program leaders could use more volunteers, allowing them to enroll more artists and provide substitute flexibility. But if people can’t volunteer, they said there are other ways to support the program, like donating needed art supplies.
Hanson and Meyer said they need adult-level, art-grade supplies, not the type of stuff kids might use in school.
“I would say if people are in doubt, even a gift card for Hobby Lobby or something like that would work if they’re not sure what to donate,” Hanson said. “But, honestly, we use up so many little things — tissue paper, inks and stuff like that.”
Meyer and Hanson said they are excited to start the program’s first six-week session, and the two are already planning a future art show to showcase the participants’ work.
“So, hopefully around the holidays, somewhere in there,” Meyer said. “We can have an art show that people can come see their art and, maybe, show their family.”
