Last week, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg tried and failed to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump by joining a lawsuit on behalf of the state.
Wednesday -- and again on Thursday -- Ravnsborg sued Google on behalf of the state of South Dakota. Google is the world’s largest internet search engine whose parent company saw $46.2 billion worth of revenue from July 1 to Sept. 30 alone.
First Google Suit
In the first suit filed on behalf of the state of South Dakota, Ravnsborg alleges that Google engages in “anticompetitive conduct, exclusionary practices, and deceptive misrepresentations in connection with its role in the multibillion-dollar online display advertising industry.”
“As attorney general I utilize my consumer protection division to watch out for the well-being of our citizens, and this case allows us to shine a light on these unfair, deceptive, and damaging business actions,” Ravnsborg stated via Wednesday news release.
Ravnsborg is joining several other red state attorneys general to sue Silicon Valley, California-based Google in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas filed on Wednesday. The plaintiffs accuse Google of monopolistic business practices, which they allege violate both state and federal antitrust laws.
“Unfair trade practices can impact South Dakotans even when they don’t realize they are the target,” Ravnsborg added.
Since October 2015, Google has officially been a subsidiary of a conglomerate known as Alphabet, although the stock is still traded under the symbol “GOOGL.”
“Total revenues of $46.2 billion in the third quarter reflect broad based growth led by an increase in advertiser spend in Search and YouTube as well as continued strength in Google Cloud and Play,” Alphabet and Google Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said in the third quarter earnings statement.
Others suing Google in this action include attorneys general representing Texas, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Utah.
Google's First Response
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is leading the first suit, with the others following his lead. Julie Tarallo McAlister is a spokeswoman for Google.
“Attorney General Paxton’s ad tech claims are meritless, yet he’s gone ahead in spite of all the facts," McAlister's statement to the Capital Journal reads.
"We’ve invested in state-of-the-art ad tech services that help businesses and benefit consumers. Digital ad prices have fallen over the last decade. Ad tech fees are falling too. Google’s ad tech fees are lower than the industry average. These are the hallmarks of a highly competitive industry," she adds.
A Second Lawsuit Against Google
Thursday, Ravnsborg announced South Dakota would join second lawsuit against Google, with this one being filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.
“South Dakotans deserve a free and competitive marketplace; Google has not provided that,” Ravnsborg alleged.
Ravnsborg joins officials from several states and territories in this lawsuit, including those representing Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming, Washington, D.C., Guam and Puerto Rico.
"The attorneys general ask the court to halt Google’s (allegedly) illegal conduct and restore a competitive marketplace," a statement provided by Ravnsborg adds.
Google's Second Response
For response to the second court action, Google officials directed the Capital Journal to an online statement developed by company Economic Policy Director Adam Cohen.
In part, it states: "We know that scrutiny of big companies is important and we’re prepared to answer questions and work through the issues. But this lawsuit seeks to redesign Search in ways that would deprive Americans of helpful information and hurt businesses’ ability to connect directly with customers. We look forward to making that case in court, while remaining focused on delivering a high-quality search experience for our users."
